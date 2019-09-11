Cocktail Hour

We asked bartender Liz Pearce of Flora Fauna on the Near North Side to create a drink incorporating the verdant beverage. She came up with a riff on a Paloma, a classic grapefruit and tequila concoction, with the bitter French apéritif suze to cut some of the soda’s extreme (like, 29-grams-of-sugar extreme) sweetness.

THE FOGERTY’S FAVE (makes one drink)

1 1/2 oz. blanco tequila

1/2 oz. white grapefruit juice

3/4 oz. lime juice

1/4 oz. suze Salt

2 1/2 oz. Green River soda Grapefruit and lime twist, for garnish

Combine tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, and suze in a cocktail shaker filled with ice and stir. Pour the mixture over ice in a Collins glass with a salted rim. Top with Green River and stir slightly to incorporate. Garnish with grapefruit and lime.