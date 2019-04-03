What $450,000 Buys in Evanston Right Now

Evanston, Chicago’s northern neighbor, straddles the line between a dense urban playground and an open, airy suburb, free of noise and congestion. While the city boasts both a proper downtown and mass transit into Chicago, it also has excellent schools, beautiful libraries, and of course, easy lakefront access.

Given its steep suburban property taxes and a median 30-day sale price of $350,000, Evanston can be far pricier to live in than comparable lakefront communities in Chicago. But buyers who can bump their budgets up to $450,000 will find all sorts of housing options, from cute detached homes to posh high-rise units. Here’s a look at what’s on the market right now.

PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff

On those days when city living feels especially like a slog, do you dream of a quaint ranch house in the not-too-distant suburbs? This three-bedroom on Central Street may look pint-sized, but its 1,145 square–foot floor plan is smartly arranged, with open common spaces and cozy bedrooms. Potentially pricey problem areas, including the windows, roof, electrical, and HVAC system, have all been updated, making this home fuss-free and move-in ready.

PHOTO: Redfin Corporation

The Chicago-style bungalow has long epitomized the American Dream for working families, and this Evanston find kicks things up a notch with a fully refinished interior. The home’s upper attic has been finished and turned into one large living space, while the unfinished basement remains available for a creative build-out. Fresh off a number of upgrades to its mechanicals, this bungalow is in condition to last.

PHOTO: Redfin Corporation

Evanston’s proximity to Chicago means a great deal of stylistic overlap between housing stock in the two cities. This spacious three-bedroom in a vintage walk-up would fit in any number of Chicago’s lakefront neighborhoods. With nine-foot ceilings and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space, there’s no compromising on size either.

PHOTO: Compass Realty

A considerable amount of high-rise construction has cropped up in Evanston in recent decades. For those who really want the feel of city living in the suburbs, there’s this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit on the ninth floor of a relative newcomer to downtown Evanston. Expect similar amenities​ to those you’d find in a Chicago high rise, such as an indoor pool, bike room, entertaining room, and door staff.

