Five Rooftop Decks to Nab Before Winter Be warned: They might disappear quicker than the sun.

The evenings may be getting a little bit shorter and cooler, but don’t be discouraged: You still have time to host an epic barbecue before that infamous Chicago cold sets in. While not all urbanites can have a big backyard, a sprawling rooftop deck can be just as good, if not better.

Larger condo buildings typically lack private rooftop decks, but in smaller six-unit buildings, the upper level residences often stake claim to the rooftop space. If you’re in the market for a new home and want a prime perch, check out just a few of the bigger options available.

Photo: Berg Properties

From watching a football game while sunbathing to eating at a full-sized dining table, this rooftop deck at the top of a newly constructed West Town three-flat is large enough for everyone to partake in every activity. Another draw? A $15,000 price cut the unit just took.

Photo: Redfin Corporation

This unit’s listing description calls the rooftop an “entertainer’s paradise” in all caps. Turns out the emphasis is no joke: The space boasts plenty of seating, a turfed play area, a bar, and even a grill. Garage parking is also included in the price for this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit.

Photo: Redfin Corporation

The main highlight of this three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo steps from the Southport Corridor is its spacious 800-square-foot private rooftop deck. Featuring a fully functional outdoor kitchen — including a grill, sink, refrigerator, and kegerator — as well as a gas fireplace and pergola, this rooftop space can be both an exciting event venue and serene urban escape.

Photo: Jameson Sotheby’s

If you want a big rooftop deck space with equally big views of downtown Chicago, this rooftop is perfect for you — and with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, it’s just as expansive on the inside. But if you want an outdoor kitchen, roll up your sleeves: You’ll have to assemble it yourself.

Photo: Lowe Group/Compass

Looking to impress your fantasy football league? Look no further. There’s plenty of seating on this deck for the entire bracket, plus a separate play area for the kids. The kitchen will ensure that there’s always going to be cold beers and hot brats ready to go.

Share







