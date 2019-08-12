Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Five Rooftop Decks to Nab Before Winter

Be warned: They might disappear quicker than the sun.

By AJ LaTrace

Published today at 6:31 p.m.

The evenings may be getting a little bit shorter and cooler, but don’t be discouraged: You still have time to host an epic barbecue before that infamous Chicago cold sets in. While not all urbanites can have a big backyard, a sprawling rooftop deck can be just as good, if not better.

Larger condo buildings typically lack private rooftop decks, but in smaller six-unit buildings, the upper level residences often stake claim to the rooftop space. If you’re in the market for a new home and want a prime perch, check out just a few of the bigger options available.

874 N. Marshfield Avenue #3, $609,000

Photo: Berg Properties

From watching a football game while sunbathing to eating at a full-sized dining table, this rooftop deck at the top of a newly constructed West Town three-flat is large enough for everyone to partake in every activity. Another draw? A $15,000 price cut the unit just took.

1141 N. Leavitt Street #3, $614,900

Photo: Redfin Corporation

This unit’s listing description calls the rooftop an “entertainer’s paradise” in all caps. Turns out the emphasis is no joke: The space boasts plenty of seating, a turfed play area, a bar, and even a grill. Garage parking is also included in the price for this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit.

1308 W. Addison Street #3, $899,000

Photo: Redfin Corporation

The main highlight of this three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo steps from the Southport Corridor is its spacious 800-square-foot private rooftop deck. Featuring a fully functional outdoor kitchen — including a grill, sink, refrigerator, and kegerator — as well as a gas fireplace and pergola, this rooftop space can be both an exciting event venue and serene urban escape.

2144 W. Rice Street #3W, $899,900

Photo: Jameson Sotheby’s

If you want a big rooftop deck space with equally big views of downtown Chicago, this rooftop is perfect for you — and with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, it’s just as expansive on the inside. But if you want an outdoor kitchen, roll up your sleeves: You’ll have to assemble it yourself.

1442 W. Cuyler Avenue, $1.495 million

Photo: Lowe Group/Compass

Looking to impress your fantasy football league? Look no further. There’s plenty of seating on this deck for the entire bracket, plus a separate play area for the kids. The kitchen will ensure that there’s always going to be cold beers and hot brats ready to go.

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module