Four Affordable Homes in Commuter-Friendly Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights is something of a quintessential Chicago suburb, with all the right ingredients for a comfy suburban life: great schools, solid attractions, and a thriving downtown with small businesses and Metra access.

Another noteworthy perk of the northwest burb is the cost of living. Arlington Heights’s 30-day median sale price is a reasonable $255,000, per Redfin, a figure that isn’t far off the national median sale price of $225,000.

Technically incorporated as a village — and one of the largest villages in the nation at that — Arlington Heights’s population of 75,000 and cluster of downtown mid-rise buildings make it feel more like a mid-sized city than a suburb. This formula helps attract families looking for the best of both urban and suburban living — located just 25 miles from downtown Chicago.

Here’s what $400,000 can buy within a half-mile walking distance of the Arlington Heights Metra station.

Photo: RE/MAX United

Like most Chicago inner and center ring suburbs, Arlington Heights has a large inventory of modest midcentury homes. In true suburban form, this four-bedroom ranch features an attached garage, plenty of lawn, and a screened porch.

Photo: RE/MAX Suburban

This quaint old farmhouse could admittedly use some love, but it’s worth imagining what it could be. Built in 1908 according to listing notes, the single family home predates suburban sprawl and represents a bygone era when much of the Chicago suburbs were rural farmland. Conveniently, it’s just a five-minute walk from Arlington Heights’s city center.

Photo: Redfin Corporation

For those inclined to city living, this two-bedroom corner unit offers a full view of downtown Arlington Heights. The 2,000-square-foot space features a master suite with a walk-in closet, a small outdoor balcony, and in-unit laundry. Though it’s located steps away from a grocery shopping and the Metra station, an indoor parking space is included.

Photo: @properties

This home may look like it belongs in Chicago’s bungalow belt, but in reality it’s located miles out near downtown Arlington Heights. The five-bedroom, two and a half–bathroom home spans nearly 1,900 square feet and features much of its original pre-war finishes. The big difference between this one and a Chicago bungalow is that you get a driveway with a two-car garage.

