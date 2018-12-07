Four South Shore Rehabs for Less Than $400,000

The beauty of buying in Chicago is that you really can have it all — and there’s perhaps no neighborhood more emblematic of this than South Shore. The area is densely populated with vintage high-rises and adorable brick bungalows, but it also offers easy lakefront access and proximity to Jackson Park, one of Chicago’s greatest public spaces.

Like much of the South Side, South Shore was severely impacted by last decade’s foreclosure crisis. But due in part to the incoming Obama Presidential Center, many of the area’s zombie properties and vacant homes have been transformed by flippers.

Despite full makeovers, the recently renovated housing stock remains affordable. The median sale price over the last 30 days is just $100,000, according to Redfin. Here are just a few examples of what can be purchased for less than $400,000.

The classic Chicago bungalow is always a good option for its versatility and character. Buyers in search of vintage charm with newer finishes and modern conveniences should consider this four-bedroom rehab on South Yates. Making the deal even sweeter is a sub-$200,000 ask.

This three-bedroom boasts new finishes and a garage coach house. The rehab is fresh as well: a Google Street View image from 2017 shows the property in distress as recently as last summer. The home listed in August for $225,000, but it can now be had for less than $200,000.

This red brick bungalow may look small from the street, but beyond the modest facade is a six-bedroom, three-bathroom home with 2,300 square feet of living space. The main level features an open floor plan with a spacious living room and chef’s kitchen; the bedrooms and bathrooms are located on the upper and lower levels. Plus, the buyer will be the first to break in brand new finishes and appliances.

Here’s another open-concept bungalow overhaul, this one located near the South Shore Line station and Jackson Park. In addition to fully rehabbed interiors, the property features an oversized yard and brick garages with room for three vehicles.

