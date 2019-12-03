Four Industrial Pads for Sale in Chicago

Nobody wants to live in a factory. But many people, it turns out, want to live in a home that looks like a factory.

As developers convert old industrial buildings into stylish urban residences, our eyes have become trained to covet details like rough timber and bare brick. Call the aesthetic what you will: warehouse chic, modern industrial, or good old white-collar appropriation of blue-collar livelihood.

Ready to drool over some exposed ductwork? Here are four homes for sale in and around Chicago that evoke the inside of a factory — minus the hazardous conditions, of course.

Photo: Home Exposure

Find this concrete-clad cutie in University Commons, a complex of former produce warehouses near Little Italy that were converted into condos in the early 2000s. The two-bedroom unit boasts modern touches like stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, but its rugged ceilings and pillars are what give it true character. Oh, and peep that corner fireplace.

Photo: Coldwell Banker Residential

Nestled in an unassuming stone storefront, this mixed use West Town space has a jaw-dropping interior. Its open-plan ground floor is plenty bright thanks to a giant skylight, and features a glass block bar, fireplace, and exposed brick. Find the master suite upstairs, with its own fireplace and private patio.

Photo: VHT Studios

For those who like their industrial vibe with some vintage charm, consider this Lake View townhouse. You’ll get those exposed brick walls, wood-beamed ceilings, and low-hanging pendant lights, but it won’t feel like you’re living in a converted factory.

Photo: Baird & Warner

If your heart is set on a West Town loft, this 2,050-square-foot specimen is striking. Its open plan is complemented by exposed brick and metal, 14-foot concrete ceilings, and massive commercial windows. According to the listing, it’s also the only floor plan of its kind in this building, a converted Nabisco plant.

Share







