Four Homes With Striking Sunrooms

There’s nothing quite like curling up with a good book in a cozy room filled with windows. Sure, your body won’t absorb that vitamin D, but it’s hard to beat the feeling of sun on your bare skin.

Sunrooms provide that joy, especially to Chicagoans who get so few good days to hang in the warm outdoors. Looking for some year-round rays of bliss? Here are four homes with exceptional sunrooms currently on the market.

Photo: Redfin

This refined, top-floor condo in Lake View East has three bedrooms and a spacious living area, but its cozy sunroom presents another ideal place to lounge. Narrow but long, it features a corner nook for reading or writing and French doors that lead to the dining room.

Photo: VHT Studios

Handsome features abound in this 3,685-square-foot Beverly home, from the curving wood-banister staircase to a marble spa bath. Its crowning glory might be the temperature-controlled sunroom with massive French windows and patio access. Thanks to a brick fireplace, you can bask in it year-round.

Photo: VHT Studios

There are windows galore in this Rogers Park Prairie-style residence, which shelters not one but three sunrooms—including one currently being used as a wine cellar. The view from this five-bedroom stunner isn’t bad, either; enjoy looking out onto a private landscaped garden.

Photo: @properties

Another multi-sunroom home, this Sauganash single-family home even boasts a wood-burning fireplace and a mudroom with a pet shower (Google it). The ground-floor solarium features skylights for maximum sun, as does a cozier, cabin-like nook attached to the master suite.

