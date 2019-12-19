Four Homes With Striking Sunrooms
It’s the time of year when we all crave a little natural light. These bad boys can help.
There’s nothing quite like curling up with a good book in a cozy room filled with windows. Sure, your body won’t absorb that vitamin D, but it’s hard to beat the feeling of sun on your bare skin.
Sunrooms provide that joy, especially to Chicagoans who get so few good days to hang in the warm outdoors. Looking for some year-round rays of bliss? Here are four homes with exceptional sunrooms currently on the market.
2918 North Pine Grove Avenue, #3, $550,000
This refined, top-floor condo in Lake View East has three bedrooms and a spacious living area, but its cozy sunroom presents another ideal place to lounge. Narrow but long, it features a corner nook for reading or writing and French doors that lead to the dining room.
10615 South Seeley Avenue, $745,000
Handsome features abound in this 3,685-square-foot Beverly home, from the curving wood-banister staircase to a marble spa bath. Its crowning glory might be the temperature-controlled sunroom with massive French windows and patio access. Thanks to a brick fireplace, you can bask in it year-round.
1642 West Touhy Avenue, $749,000
There are windows galore in this Rogers Park Prairie-style residence, which shelters not one but three sunrooms—including one currently being used as a wine cellar. The view from this five-bedroom stunner isn’t bad, either; enjoy looking out onto a private landscaped garden.
5859 North Kolmar Avenue, $970,000
Another multi-sunroom home, this Sauganash single-family home even boasts a wood-burning fireplace and a mudroom with a pet shower (Google it). The ground-floor solarium features skylights for maximum sun, as does a cozier, cabin-like nook attached to the master suite.
