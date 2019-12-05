Go Green With These LEED-Certified Homes

When house hunting on an increasingly warming planet, thinking sustainably is never a bad idea.

Luckily, Illinois ranks number one in the nation for its number of LEED-certified square feet per person. (LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification, is a globally recognized designation awarded to buildings designed to be sustainable, with points earned for things like water efficiency, air quality, and earth-friendly building materials.)

While these metrics are more commonly considered in commercial and institutional buildings, LEED-certified residential properties are popping up more frequently across the city. Here’s a sampling of some standout homes built to reduce energy use and minimize waste.

This modern two-bedroom apartment sits on the top floor of its South Loop building. It’s also finished with deluxe details like quartz countertops and a smart Nest thermostat, which will help you save on your utility bill. Take in panoramic views of the city and the lake from two private balconies.

Built in 2015, this Dunning house has a LEED Silver certification with a Gold level pending. Brightened by several floor-to-ceiling windows, the roomy 2,782-square-footer features four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, and a gourmet kitchen for passionate chefs.

Located in one of the first LEED Silver certified buildings in Ukrainian Village, this 1,750-square-foot unit in a corner duplex integrates energy-saving tech like windows that block heat and smart home automation. (It also, however, boasts heated bathroom floors and a heated two-car garage.) Per the listing, its efficient design results in an $83 monthly electric bill during the summer.

This three-bedroom residence occupies a new construction in Lincoln Square that’s LEED Platinum certified — the highest possible level. The building isn’t just green: it’s a veritable micro neighborhood, with a roster of amenities including an outdoor pool, indoor dog wash station, sports court, hammock garden, and fitness center.

