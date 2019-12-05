Edit Module
Go Green With These LEED-Certified Homes

By Claire Voon

Published Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

3848 North Nottingham Avenue
3848 North Nottingham Avenue   Photo: @properties

When house hunting on an increasingly warming planet, thinking sustainably is never a bad idea.

Luckily, Illinois ranks number one in the nation for its number of LEED-certified square feet per person. (LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification, is a globally recognized designation awarded to buildings designed to be sustainable, with points earned for things like water efficiency, air quality, and earth-friendly building materials.)

While these metrics are more commonly considered in commercial and institutional buildings, LEED-certified residential properties are popping up more frequently across the city. Here’s a sampling of some standout homes built to reduce energy use and minimize waste.

1345 South Wabash Avenue, Unit 1601, $360,000

1345 South Wabash Avenue, Unit 1601
Photo: VHT Studios

This modern two-bedroom apartment sits on the top floor of its South Loop building. It’s also finished with deluxe details like quartz countertops and a smart Nest thermostat, which will help you save on your utility bill. Take in panoramic views of the city and the lake from two private balconies.

3848 North Nottingham Avenue, $505,000

3848 North Nottingham Avenue
Photo: @properties

Built in 2015, this Dunning house has a LEED Silver certification with a Gold level pending. Brightened by several floor-to-ceiling windows, the roomy 2,782-square-footer features four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, and a gourmet kitchen for passionate chefs.

1000 North Damen Avenue, #2, $749,000

1000 North Damen Avenue, #2
Photo: @properties

Located in one of the first LEED Silver certified buildings in Ukrainian Village, this 1,750-square-foot unit in a corner duplex integrates energy-saving tech like windows that block heat and smart home automation. (It also, however, boasts heated bathroom floors and a heated two-car garage.) Per the listing, its efficient design results in an $83 monthly electric bill during the summer.

2633 North Hermitage Avenue, Unit 205S, $875,000

2633 North Hermitage Avenue, Unit 205S
Photo: Redfin

This three-bedroom residence occupies a new construction in Lincoln Square that’s LEED Platinum certified — the highest possible level. The building isn’t just green: it’s a veritable micro neighborhood, with a roster of amenities including an outdoor pool, indoor dog wash station, sports court, hammock garden, and fitness center.

