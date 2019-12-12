No Time to Design? Bag a Fully Furnished Home
It’s a little unconventional, but buying a furnished house can be the right choice for certain homeowners. Say, for instance, you hate hunting for sofas, or are an exceptionally busy person in need of a move-in ready place. If you have relatively flexible taste, buying someone’s former home, fixtures and all, can save you time and energy.
Depending on the final inventory as negotiated between buyer and seller, a new homeowner can end up with not just tables and chairs but artwork, cutlery, and even bedsheets. While you’ll likely be paying more than listing price, remember you’ll save on shopping and shipping costs. Here are four uniquely furnished homes on the market.
1713 West North Avenue, #1R, $259,900
This 950-square-footer in Wicker Park intends to impress, given its recent life as a licensed AirBnb unit. The current interior design caters to the minimalist-meets-midcentury-modern-meets-industrial aesthetic that pervades the rental app — and it can all be yours to enjoy, including a custom-made neon wall installation. Or, keep it on the homestay market for some extra cash.
1720 North Kedzie Avenue, Unit H, $449,900
If you’re seeking a space with personality, this Logan Square townhouse boasts a real mélange of distinct decor. There’s a lot of weird sculptures, contemporary statement furniture, and a taxidermy deer head in the bathroom. You’ll stand out without even having to try.
2952 North Long Avenue, $525,000
This 3,400-square-foot pad packs in a lot of eye-catching detail, from sculptural industrial light fixtures to ubiquitous Buddha figurines to various plushy chairs. Everything, incredibly, is new — but it’s all curated in a way that you won’t feel like you’re settling into a model home.
1610 South Carpenter Street, #1S, $620,000
You might have to spend a bit of time negotiating to purchase this Pilsen duplex fully furnished, but the effort will be worth it. The open-plan home is magazine ready, with furniture that embraces It-materials like velvet, leather, and brass. It’s like slipping into the lifestyle of an influencer.
