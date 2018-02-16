What’s for Sale at the Building Formerly Known as Hancock? In honor of the landmark skyscraper’s recent rebranding, we take a look at some units that can be had at a discount, and others that are worth full price.

In case you missed the news this past week, an important Chicago icon is being rebranded: The Mag Mile’s John Hancock Center has been formally renamed 875 North Michigan Avenue. The 100-story modernist-era skyscraper was an engineering marvel at the time of its design and construction during the 1960s, and the tower still remains an important draw for architectural tourism and study.

Like many other tall towers, the Hancock Center—er, 875 North Michigan Avenue—features a mix of programming. There’s ground-level retail, office space, and hundreds of residences. While the height and location of 875 North Michigan Avenue (it’s weird calling it that) offers some incredible perspectives of downtown and Lake Michigan, the tower’s cross-bracing can obscure the views of some condos—but these can sometimes be had at a discount.

Nevertheless, the tower and its sibling, the Willis (cough, Sears) Tower, are forever the bookends of our city’s iconic skyline. Here’s a snapshot of what’s available at different price points.

$339,000

There are a few studio residences with lower asking prices, but if you’re looking to get a one-bedroom at the Hancock Center, $339,000 is your base price. At nearly 850 square feet, it’s not going to be the largest single-bedroom condo downtown, but there’s room for a dinette and home office arrangement, as the listing photos illustrate. The $588 monthly assessment is also much more manageable than other, larger units.

$689,900

This three-bedroom corner unit on the 76th floor offers southern views toward the Loop and rest of downtown. While the tower’s cross-bracing does limit the view from the living room area, you’re getting unobstructed views from the formal dining room and master bed. The spacious 1,744-square-foot condo listed just about a month ago with a $690K price tag.

$760,000

Here’s a unit that’s easy on the eyes. This three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit on the 78th floor has been updated with more contemporary finishes. The views are equally nice to look at. Note that this one has been on the market uninterrupted since last September. It’s also taken a couple of price reductions since then, knocking off nearly $100K from its initial ask.

$2.5 million

If you want to talk about views, then this open floor plan corner unit is the one to discuss. With four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms spanning 4,165 square feet, this condo is essentially a mini-mansion in the sky. Like many residences, this one features the tower’s signature cross-bracing, but it’s just a very small corner section. It can be yours for $2.5 million and a $3,658 monthly assessment.

