A Near-Castle With a Storied History Hits the Market in Lake Forest

A Lake Forest mansion with ties to some of Chicago’s most prominent financiers is for sale for the first time in decades. Built in the heart of the roaring twenties, when Chicago’s wealthiest residents retreated to private estates in far-flung suburbs, the home at 730 South Ridge Road resembles the dwellings of English nobility — and that’s no coincidence.

Formally named Whitehall, the estate was commissioned by Arthur Reynolds, then the president of the Continental Illinois Bank. In true Gatsby fashion, he sought to construct the palatial 11,000-square-footer on a 27-acre plot.

The home was built in the early to mid-’20s at a reported cost of $600,000 (nearly $9 million today), according to a 1932 Chicago Tribune story. The same article attributes the home’s design to Chester H. Wolcott, the architect behind Lake Forest Academy, St. Chrysostom’s Church in Gold Coast, and the McGaw YMCA in Evanston.

But the home’s owner, Jan Serafine, who along with her sister inherited it from their mother in 2015, says 730 South Ridge has ties to prominent Chicago architect Daniel Burnham.

The only problem: Burnham died in 1912, a decade before the construction of the Whitehall estate.

The story goes that Burnham and business mogul Marshall Field sat with Reynolds on the board of the Continental Illinois Bank, and agreed to help design and construct his mansion. Field had reportedly gotten wind of a castle in Shrewsbury, England that was being renovated, so he sent Burnham overseas to retrieve the raw materials — stone, plaster, wood — which were then used in Reynolds’s residence and at the bank’s headquarters.

The name of that English estate? Whitehall, according to Serafine.

“We went to Shrewsbury to see the castle where our home came from,” she says of a childhood trip to England. “Charles Darwin, Oliver Cromwell, King Charles I, James I, and many others stayed [there].”

Built by Sir Richard Prince (sometimes spelled Prynce), a British nobleman and lawmaker, the castle in Shrewsbury had been passed on through generations until its sale in the 1920s, Serafine says. It was then turned into government offices, and later luxury apartments.

The interiors at 730 South Ridge that were allegedly brought over from Britain include elaborate plaster ceilings, wood paneling, and stone detailing. And if the story of Burnham’s field trip is true, it’s unfair to call the home “derivative” of Elizabethan architecture, say listing agents Ann Lyon and Jean Anderson of Berkshire Hathaway.

“I’m an Anglophile, and this home is very reminiscent of the manor houses out there,” Anderson says. “The owners have kept it true to form, preserving the gardens and interiors.”

The agents also say the estate’s landscape architect was Ellen Biddle Shipman, a designer noted for breaking into a male-dominated industry when few women held lead roles in architecture.

Today, the estate spans six acres; Serafine’s father subdivided and sold off the other 21. And while updates to the wiring, heating, and kitchen have been made, much of the original home has been preserved.

“You can tell the details are from a castle built in the 1500s,” says Lyon. “The mantle is hand-carved and almost has a three-dimensional force where it feels like you could hold every element.”

Serafine, whose family is only the third to own the property, says it’s time to pass Whitehall onto somebody new. And though it’s an understatement to call the place grand, she says its floor plan and spaces are perfectly suited to today’s families.

The Whitehall estate is currently listed for $3.1 million.