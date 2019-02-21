Before Frank Lloyd Wright, Victorian Homes Ruled Oak Park

Later this year, hundreds of architecture buffs will descend on Oak Park for the Frank Lloyd Wright Trust’s ever-popular WrightPlus housewalk and tour. Each spring, the group works with area residents to open up historic homes designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and other Prairie School architects to the public.

But before the Prairie School movement cemented Oak Park’s architectural prestige, Victorians ruled the day. These early homes were built in all shapes and sizes, and fortunately, many have been well preserved over the decades.

A popular landing pad for former Chicago residents starting families, Oak Park offers smalltown charm mere miles from the Loop. And while a true Frank Lloyd Wright home may be too big a commitment for the average vuyer, there are plenty of tastefully updated Victorians on the market. Here are five to consider.

Photo: Next Door Photos

This quaint rehab of a classic Oak Park Victorian offers off-the-charts curb appeal. And despite how it appears from the street, 115 Cinton Ave. is actually a multi-unit building (thi listing is for the front three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence). That picture perfect front porch is included, too.

Photo: @properties

This stately four-bedroom Victorian is about as close as you’ll get to a real-life gingerbread house. Front porch? Check. Original interior trim and finishes? Check. Spacious backyard and garden? It’s all there.

Photo: @properties

With a bit of work and patience, this home’s exterior could sparkle with early 20th-century brilliance. Interior improvements include a totally refreshed kitchen and renovated bathrooms. The spacious backyard and landscaped pond ups the ante.

Photo: VHT Studios

The American Foursquare is one of the 19th century’s most charming styles of residential architecture, but perhaps even sharper is the Midwestern take, which borrows from the Prairie School to achieve a more linear look. A recent interior refresh adds to this four-bedroom’s appeal and value.

Photo: VHT Studios

Coming in at the oldest of the bunch is this 123-year-old Victorian Foursquare. Not only is its exterior ornament well maintained, but the home’s interiors appear to be nearly untouched. A true vintage treasure, this house likely needs a buyer with an eye for updating old homes.

