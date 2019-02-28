Get a Load of This Giant Loft on Hubbard Street

Chicago industrial lofts come in all shapes and sizes, but one thing most have in common is an open floor plan, which allows for both self-contained living areas and vast expanses for entertaining.

That flexibility was a big draw for Melissa and Don Coduto, who purchased this corner unit at 333 West Hubbard Street after moving from a Bucktown walk-up. The couple originally purchased the condo in 2012, then bought a neighboring unit in 2016. From there, the young family redesigned the space to their liking.

The result was a sprawling 2,300 square–foot living space, complete with a 60-foot wall of windows that offers sweeping views of downtown.

“Part of what drew us to the unit initially was the windows and the incredible views,” says Melissa. “You just get that quintessential city feel where you can see the Hancock Center, the Merchandise Mart, and buildings on Michigan Avenue.”

After closing on the second unit, the Codutos knocked out the separating wall and gutted both spaces. They outfitted the combined property with new lighting and electrical, a built-in audio system, and a new kitchen complete with fresh appliances and an 11-foot island. An unintended perk of combining the units: The couple ended up with two outdoor balconies.

As they rebuilt the space, the Codutos kept both comfort and entertaining in mind. The large kitchen and island were designed with space for both prepping big meals and seating guests. The island also contains built-in storage space, allowing it to serve double duty.

Located just steps from the Merchandise Mart and Riverwalk, 333 W. Hubbard sits in the heart of bustling downtown.

“You don’t see places that have that much uninterrupted common space very often in the city,” Melissa says. “You can get the hustle-bustle view, but when night rolls around, it’s quiet and calm.”

But with two growing kids, the Codutos have decided to move on and put the spacious dwelling up for sale, listing it last week for $1.65 million.

One thing they’ll particularly miss? “Our kids are going to be heartbroken when they can’t wave to Santa on the holiday train going by.”