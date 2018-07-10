Four American Foursquares for Sale in Chicago

The American Foursquare is a Chicago classic, often spotted on leafy residential streets in neighborhoods throughout the city. While the Foursquare has a distinctive design language—typically a blocky shape with a front porch, two prominent upper-floor windows, and a small dormer in the center of the roofline—these quaint detached homes come in numerous variations.

Largely built during the turn of the century, American Foursquares oftentimes feature elaborate craftsman interiors. However, it’s becoming more common to see these homes thoroughly gutted and updated with contemporary finishes and floor plans. No matter which flavor you prefer, there’s a good chance that there’s a Foursquare on the market that will fit the bill. Here’s just a small sampling of what is currently for sale around Chicago.

Looking for a lovingly maintained Foursquare that won’t tap the bank account dry? Here’s a fine example in Edgewater (pictured above) with pleasant finishes—both old and new. The house features three bedrooms and three full bathrooms spanning 2,800 square feet and a backyard garden that would fill any apartment-dweller with jealousy.

If you’d prefer a Foursquare with a little more muscle, this broad-shouldered Magnolia Avenue four-bedroom is worth a look. While it’s roughly the same size as the prior listing in terms of square footage, this one makes quite a statement with its series of setbacks and bay windows. Much of the house has been updated, but the property includes an original vintage brick garage that’s large enough for three vehicles.

4048 N. Kostner Avenue, $859,000

While this house was originally constructed in 1902, what you’re getting is essentially a brand new five-bedroom home—the property has been thoroughly overhauled since it was last sold. The light and airy finishes and barnhouse-inspired kitchen compliment the Craftsman architectural style of the house, but there are some modern day perks that make this one perfect for today’s families. Coincidentally, there’s a similar house on the same block in the same price range also for sale.

If money is no object, this stately Foursquare would be one worth considering. Located in historic East Lakeview, this masonry mansion features newer finishes that blend seamlessly with the original Craftsman-era fixtures. With eight bedrooms and six full bathrooms spread over three levels, it blends old and new opulence in a down-to-earth manner.

