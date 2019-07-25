Chicago’s Wackiest Airbnbs So you didn’t book the Wienermobile. There’s still a boat, or a tiny house, or a rooftop, or a trailer.

By now, you’ve heard the news. In honor of both National Hot Dog Day (July 17) and Lollapalooza (August 1 to 4 in Grant Park), a major purveyor of encased meats is turning its famous marketing vehicle into a short-stay rental.

That’s right: From August 1 to 3, Oscar Mayer’s 27-foot Wienermobile — one part PR gimmick, one part tour bus, and 100 percent Americana — will camp out in Chicago as a stationary Airbnb rental.

Unfortunately for many would-be sausage bus campers, the Wienermobile’s three available dates were quickly booked up. The good news: there are plenty of other wacky places to spend a night or two in Chicago.

Vibing on the tiny house trend and want to stay in a structurally questionable backyard abode? No problem! Fixing to kick back in a vintage RV camper? We’ve got that too. Or maybe, like our departed friend Chance the Snapper, you prefer the water. How about a couple nights in 33-foot cabin cruiser?

Currently, there are 29 listings highlighted as “unique stays” in Chicago on Airbnb. Here are a few of the most unusual.

This open-air rooftop can be yours for $77 a night, but you’d better like urban camping, because you’ll have to bring your own tent. Included in the stay is Wi-Fi and a direct view of the Chicago skyline — a nice touch.

According to the listing, the rooftop has no shower access, but if you ask nicely, maybe the homeowner will let you borrow the garden hose.

Here we have an old-school travel trailer for $58 a night. Amenities include a window-mounted AC unit, microwave, mini-fridge, and an electric composting toilet. The camper is located in a backyard that doubles as an urban farm, complete with chickens and raised garden beds. It’s not exactly the Wienermobile, but it’s close enough.

Described in the listing as a “rustic tiny house,” this reclaimed lumber and plywood structure looks a bit like the Unabomber cabin. But for only $60 a night, you at least get a private space. There’s also access to a real toilet here, as well as coin laundry.

Nautical Airbnbs aren’t exactly new, and if you’re looking to stay in a sailboat or cabin cruiser in Chicago, there are plenty to choose from. This $245-a-night option sleeps up to four guests below deck of a docked 42-foot sailboat. (If you want to go for a cruise, you’ll have to contact the captain.) The interior is nice, as are the views from Burnham Harbor. Dates are still available for Lolla, so jump on it.

