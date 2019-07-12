What $300,000 Buys in Marina City Right Now

Marina City, the dueling brutalist towers by modernist architect Bertrand Goldberg, look like nothing else in Chicago — or the United States, for that matter. But despite the residential towers’ architectural pedigree and landmark status, they remain relatively affordable.

Currently, the least expensive unit for sale in Marina City is a 500-square-foot studio listed at $175,000. And of the 80 Marina City apartments that changed hands in the past two years, the priciest sold for just $575,000.

The bulk of units in Marina City sell for less than $300,000 — a bargain considering the towers’ downtown location and proximity to the Chicago River.

Here’s a look at what’s for sale in the complex right now.



Photo: RE/MAX 10 Lincoln Park

If you’re a fan of the vintage aesthetic, you’re in for a treat with this 33rd-floor studio. It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly which era it channels, as the unit possesses a hodgepodge of finishes from different periods — but it’s indisputably an eclectic look at a price that’s hard to take issue with.



Photo: RE/MAX 10 Lincoln Park

If ‘60s salmon pink isn’t your thing, consider this far more neutral one-bedroom on the 43rd floor. The finishes are nothing to write home about, but the views from its balcony certainly are.



Photo: Alto Realty

Buyers who prefer a fresher look (or who don’t want to undergo improvements or renovations) might be more interested in an updated apartment like this one. Situated on the 52nd floor, the views are an added bonus.



Photo: Perfect View

For just under $300,000, you could come home to this flashy, glammed-out pad, in which everything appears to have been updated at some point in the last decade. Plus, you’re getting two balconies — perfect for watching summer fireworks.

