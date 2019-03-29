Four Killer Views From Lonely Lake Point Tower

A city of skyscrapers, Chicago commands one of the largest and most architecturally diverse collections of tall towers in the world. But perhaps no building in the city elicits more curiosity than Lake Point Tower, the lone high-rise standing east of Lake Shore Drive. Why is it there? And why aren’t there any other buildings around it?

It’s a two-part answer, beginning with the passage of the Lakefront Protection Ordinance in the late ’60s and ending with the reconstruction of Lake Shore Drive in the ’80s. The Lake Shore Drive overhaul was meant to improve traffic flow and safety for drivers, but it also made the late modernist Lake Point Tower a loner in perpetuity, protecting residents’ views of Lake Michigan from competing skyscrapers.

Meanwhile, sight lines in the opposite direction, facing Streeterville and the Loop, are also impressive. Amid a construction boom, current residents are getting an up-close look at some of Chicago’s newest (and tallest) skyscrapers, including One Bennett Park and the Vista Tower.

Lake Point Tower’s dark, brooding exterior nods to the Miesian modernist aesthetic that dominated Chicago architecture for years, but its rounded edges feel more elegant and contemporary than its better known peers like the John Hancock Center and Willis Tower. And from the inside, residents continue to enjoy expansive views of the city through long, curving walls of windows.

Here are a few units on the market right now.

Photo: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff

It doesn’t have to cost a million bucks to get sweeping views of Lake Michigan and the Lake Shore Drive streetwall, though a bigger budget almost always means more windows. Still, there’s much to take in from this 1,500-square-footer on the 30th floor.

Photo: VHT Studios

Imagine coming home from a long day at work and taking in all you can of this sweeping skyline view. If you’ve got $1 million to drop on a new home, well, the dream could be reality. A double unit, #5002–3 boasts room for creative planning and decorating as well.

Photo: Keller Williams Chicago-Lincoln Park

This staging may be virtual, but the views in this listing’s images are legit. There’s plenty to see from the 68th floor at Lake Point Tower — including Lake Michigan, the Hancock Center, Willis Tower, and more.

Photo: Compass Realty

No matter where you look, you’re liable to get a pretty substantial view of the city from this 3,600-square-foot unit on Lake Point Tower’s 61st floor. Another double unit, #6106–07 offers plenty of room to move around in.

