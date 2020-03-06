Live Not-so Large in These Tiny Condos The dream of a balcony hot tub is alive in South Loop.

There was a time when tiny houses and condos were mostly found overseas. No more: In big domestic cities like New York, San Francisco, and now Chicago, floor plans under 500 square feet are increasingly hot. And the trend extends beyond the tastes of minimalist Millennials.

“We’ve had a lot of interest and sales from all age ranges,” says Lisa Chang Vitale, a broker with @Properties. “Everything from younger people to empty nesters.”

If you agree that less is more, here are a few options available in Chicago.

Photo: Redfin

At the 74-story skysraper 1000M, which is still under construction, developers reserved six floors for the ”international collection,” a.k.a. condos as small as 325 square feet. What you’re buying with this 479-square-footer isn’t space, but luxurious amenities and a killer view of Lake Michigan.

Photo: Redfin

The highlight of this 423-square-foot studio in the South Loop: a private roof deck. Squint hard enough on a summer day and you could watch Lollapalooza from atop it; in winter, opt for the outdoor hot tub.

Photo: Redfin

At 300 square feet, this East Lakeview condo is about the size of a school bus interior. However, it also provides a rare chance to live inside the Brewster Apartments, a quirky Chicago landmark designed by Norwegian native Bjoerne Edwards in 1893.

Photo: Redfin

This 500-square-foot one-bedroom is among the most affordable options near the 606 in Wicker Park. The balcony out back offers a more private way to enjoy the outdoors.

