The Best View From a Bathtub in Chicago

In the age of the Instagram bathfluencer, the newly listed penthouse unit at 400 West Ontario Street offers quite the photo opportunity.

In its airy master bathroom sits a lone porcelain bowl on white Turkish mosaic tiling, with a near birds-eye view of the downtown Chicago skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows.

“The tub is pretty darn insane,” says Ben Lalez, the Compass agent who listed the River North condo.

With a steep asking price of $3.9 million, Unit #1801 offers plenty more than a grandiloquent tub. Lalez calls it a “true penthouse,” meaning the sprawling 6,800-square-foot unit takes up the entire 18th floor of the Gallery 400 building, and includes a private elevator. It also offers views of the city in all cardinal directions from a wrap-around balcony. “I call it the walking track,” says Lalez.

The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom condo has changed drastically in recent years, most notably in price. It’s currently listed for $2 million less than the $6 million it sold for in mid-2007, before the Great Recession. In 2015, while the unit was in foreclosure, a California-based investment company bought it for $2 million, hiring architect Richard Becker and interior designer Joseph Cortes to redesign it. Now, its original 1990s aesthetic is gone, and the in-unit swimming pool has been turned into a cavernous master closet.

Because really, with a tub like that, who needs a pool?