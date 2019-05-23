These Historic Irving Park Homes Are a Gardener’s Dream

Spring has finally sprung, which means it’s time (fingers crossed) to put away the heavy coat and trade winter boots for gardening clogs. For home shoppers seeking extra outdoor space, the Irving Park area is one worth exploring.

Originally planned as a suburb of Chicago in the 1870s, the quaint, quiet northwestern pocket was annexed in 1889, along with the other communities of Jefferson Township. Today, Irving Park is known for its picturesque Victorians and large lots, giving the neighborhood a traditional residential feel.

How much should one anticipate to spend on one of these coveted 19th-century homes? A search through the most current listings suggests that a budget of $600,000 to $850,000 secures one of these classic properties. And in terms of total outdoor footprint, the listings range from just under 4,000 square feet up to nearly 8,000 square feet. With a yard this large, there’s plenty of room for outdoor entertaining and a truly spectacular garden.

Photo: VHT Studios

A stately Victorian surrounded by a nicely manicured lawn is a combo that tops the curb appeal charts. This well-loved home with numerous updates is set on a 5,600-square-foot property that’s ideal for myriad outdoor activities. This one is move-in ready and prepared for your strokes of gardening genius.

Photo: Dream Town Realty

What’s better than a brightly colored Victorian home? A colorful Victorian home with a sprawling yard. This five-bedroom, three-bathroom home in the historic Villa District dates back to the early 20th century. Set on a corner lot with a row of Emerald Green trees for privacy, the property boasts well-balanced ornamentation and a matching detached garage. It’s also perfect for outdoor entertaining and play.

Photo: @properties

This century-old Irving Park home is a bit of an architectural stew: one part gingerbread and one part Prairie School, with contemporary interior finishes. But buyers seeking that blend of old and new will delight in the home’s charm and flexibility. The lushly landscaped 5,700-square-foot perimeter only sweetens the deal.

Photo: VHT Studios

With a white picket fence, meticulously manicured lawn and garden, and a cute front porch with a hanging swing and rocking chairs, this 150-year-old Italianate treasure really nails the “dream home” credentials. If you’re looking for a picture-perfect Victorian in the $850,000 price range, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one much nicer. And with a massive 7,800-square-foot lot size, you’re really getting your money’s worth.

