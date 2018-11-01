Behold This Very Posh River North Penthouse Listed for $2.5 Million

In a city full of skyscrapers, it costs a pretty penny to rise above the crowd for sweeping skyline views. And while a building’s upper-floor units are often the most coveted, not all penthouses are created equal.

Case in point: unit 2401 in River North’s 28-story Grand on Grand. The 4,200-square-foot pad includes access to a private elevator, custom finishes, and — the biggest selling point — breathtaking sight lines.

“The building sits in the middle of River North and the views are unobscured,” says broker Michael Rosenblum. “All of Chicago’s pinnacle buildings like the Sears Tower, Hancock Center, and others are all within the sightline as you move around the floor plan.”

The penthouse also boasts nearly 2,000 square feet in wraparound terrace space, landscaped with birch, pine trees, and shrubbery to give the unit an outdoorsy feel. “You can imagine it snowing and looking out your window and seeing the skyline with these snow-covered trees,” Rosenblum says.

Other noteworthy features include a stainless steel chef’s kitchen, a walk-in closet, and four indoor parking spaces. It also has its own storage room on the building’s fourth floor.

Public records and press clippings indicate that the owner is Stephen Honeyball, a UK-born trader and art collector. In 2011, Honeyball told the Chicago Tribune that he wanted a look that was “open and lofty with a mix of raw elements but still clean and polished." Rosenblum says that Honeyball owns multiple homes and spends little time in Chicago.

Honeyball first put up the property in March with an asking price of $3.75 million, according to listing records. The penthouse has taken four price reductions since then, most recently in the last week of October. Currently, he’s asking $2.5 million.