Four Chicago Homes with Fireplaces

Dreading the Chicago winter that has, somehow, already arrived? Time to light that fireplace get a bit more hygge. Here, we’ve found four homes set up to enhance that good book and warm mug all winter.

Photo: Redfin Corporation

This 2,256-square-foot South Loop townhouse boasts a living room hearth with a view. The three-level home also includes two bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a garage. From the top level, you can even watch the Sunday crowd freeze their tails off Soldier Field.

Photo: Quality Home Images

This woodsy condo is practically begging to be holed up in on a chilly Sunday. A bonus: when the ground thaws, you’ve got a spacious deck (and retractable awning) at your disposal. The 1,500-square-foot condo boasts two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a brand new kitchen.

Photo: VHT Studios

Kick back among the trees in this Lincoln Park penthouse, which dons a bay window view and covered fireplace. The other selling point? A decked-out kitchen complete with a homey breakfast nook.

Photo: Redfin Corporation

Exposed brick and hardwood floors complement the coziness in this Wicker Park duplex. Plus, it’s got an open floor plan, so the hearth warms the entire home. Elsewhere, there’s three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 400-square-foot private deck.

