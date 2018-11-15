Four Chicago Homes with Fireplaces

Dreading the Chicago winter that has, somehow, already arrived? Time to light that fireplace get a bit more hygge. Here, we’ve found four homes set up to enhance that good book and warm mug all winter.
327 East 17th Street, $647,000
This 2,256-square-foot South Loop townhouse boasts a living room hearth with a view. The three-level home also includes two bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a garage. From the top level, you can even watch the Sunday crowd freeze their tails off Soldier Field.
10317 South Longwood Drive, No. P6, $239,000
This woodsy condo is practically begging to be holed up in on a chilly Sunday. A bonus: when the ground thaws, you’ve got a spacious deck (and retractable awning) at your disposal. The 1,500-square-foot condo boasts two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a brand new kitchen.
1916 North Sheffield Avenue, Unit 3F, $400,000
Kick back among the trees in this Lincoln Park penthouse, which dons a bay window view and covered fireplace. The other selling point? A decked-out kitchen complete with a homey breakfast nook.
1404 North Paulina Street, Unit A, $550,000
Exposed brick and hardwood floors complement the coziness in this Wicker Park duplex. Plus, it’s got an open floor plan, so the hearth warms the entire home. Elsewhere, there’s three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 400-square-foot private deck.
