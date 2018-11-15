Edit Module
Four Chicago Homes with Fireplaces

It’s cozy season.

By Megan Turchi

Published today at 5:07 p.m.

1916 North Sheffield Avenue, Unit 3F
1916 North Sheffield Avenue, Unit 3F   Photo: VHT Studios

Dreading the Chicago winter that has, somehow, already arrived? Time to light that fireplace get a bit more hygge. Here, we’ve found four homes set up to enhance that good book and warm mug all winter.

327 East 17th Street, $647,000

327 East 17th Street, $647,000
Photo: Redfin Corporation

This 2,256-square-foot South Loop townhouse boasts a living room hearth with a view. The three-level home also includes two bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a garage. From the top level, you can even watch the Sunday crowd freeze their tails off  Soldier Field.

10317 South Longwood Drive, No. P6, $239,000

10317 South Longwood Drive, No. P6
Photo: Quality Home Images

This woodsy condo is practically begging to be holed up in on a chilly Sunday. A bonus: when the ground thaws, you’ve got a spacious deck (and retractable awning) at your disposal. The 1,500-square-foot condo boasts two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a brand new kitchen.

1916 North Sheffield Avenue, Unit 3F, $400,000

1916 North Sheffield Avenue, Unit 3F
Photo: VHT Studios

Kick back among the trees in this Lincoln Park penthouse, which dons a bay window view and covered fireplace. The other selling point? A decked-out kitchen complete with a homey breakfast nook.

1404 North Paulina Street, Unit A, $550,000

1404 North Paulina Street, Unit A
Photo: Redfin Corporation

Exposed brick and hardwood floors complement the coziness in this Wicker Park duplex. Plus, it’s got an open floor plan, so the hearth warms the entire home. Elsewhere, there’s three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 400-square-foot private deck.

