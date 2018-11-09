Edit Module
Four Chicago Homes with Thanksgiving-Ready Kitchens

It takes space to manage the chaos.

By Megan Turchi

Published today at 5:29 p.m.

2611 North Greenview Avenue, Unit A
2611 North Greenview Avenue, Unit A   Photo: Redfin Corporation

With Thanksgiving around the corner, you may be pining for a bigger kitchen. And while it may be too late for a move, there’s always next year. From River West to Edison Park, here are four stunners (at a variety of price points) where you’ll be able to manage the annual chaos.

1210 West Fry Street, Unit 2, $419,000

1210 West Fry Street, Unit 2
Photo: Coldwell Banker

This uniquely-shaped space fits the contours of a 1,750-square-foot River West loft — and boasts the long counter necessary for a serve-yourself Thanksgiving. There’s also plenty of cabinet space (not to mention stainless-steel appliances) The condo, which is set in a historic building built in 1906, boasts two bedrooms and two bathrooms, 12-foot ceilings, and a fireplace to digest by.

6921 North Oriole Avenue, $550,000

6921 North Oriole Avenue
Photo: Redfin Corporation

Built in 1920 and renovated for modern life, this home’s crown jewel is its galley kitchen (and breakfast bar). Along with stainless-steel appliances and white cabinetry, it boasts plentiful counter space, a built-in wine rack, and a stunner of a backsplash. It’s a beauty outside of the kitchen, too, with four-bedrooms, a fireplace, a back porch, and a yard.

2611 North Greenview Avenue, Unit A, $775,000

2611 North Greenview Avenue, Unit A
Photo: Redfin Corporation

This 2,400-square-foot Lincoln Park home boasts a kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, a built-in oven, and hanging space for pots and pans. And tat center island isn’t just for your sous-chef: check the wine fridge below. Elsewhere, wrap-around windows bathe the three-bedroom home in natural light. 

1814 West Wabansia Avenue, $996,000

1814 West Wabansia Avenue
Photo: Redfin Corporation

Set in a detached, three-level, four-bedroom Wicker Park home, this sleek kitchen with quartz waterfall counters is just one of many deal makers. Yet another? The 606 is just a block away.

