Moving out of Chicago? Consider Homewood

Remember the Homewood ad campaign that attempted to draw younger, avocado-eating millennials to the southern suburb? You know, the one that in a not-so-subtle way dangled brunch, farmers markets, and kombucha in front of hip city-dwellers?

Those may have been a stretch, but in reality, the suburb has plenty to offer first-time homebuyers. Homewood real estate is relatively affordable compared to other urban-to-suburban landing pads (Evanston, Oak Park). Over the last month, the 20,000-person village had a median sale price of $151,000. The property taxes aren’t exactly low, but it’s certainly not as bad as burbs like Riverdale, Park Forest, and Calumet City.

Whether or not Homewood is your ideal place to realize dreams of homeownership, here are some listings that illustrate what can be had for $250,000 or less there.

Photo: VHT Studios

If big front porches are a deal maker, this spacious four-bedroom is worth considering. In addition to room for your furniture out front, there’s also a perfect back patio for grilling and entertaining. Like many turn of the century homes, this one possesses a vintage floor plan with some tight spaces — but the asking price solicits no complaints.

Photo: Keller Williams

Behold: a classic brick worker bungalow updated for contemporary families —namely, with some light, airy finishes. The improvements aren’t purely aesthetic, either. The home boasts new cabinets and appliances in the kitchen, and newer fixtures in the bathrooms. It also sits a short walking distance from parks and the public library.

Photo: VHT Studios

This quaint Tudor home’s architectural flair is an asset to be sure. But the cherry on top is a detached garage with a matching exterior. Built in the 1930s and updated in the 1950s, this lovely three-bedroom will delight the vintage lover.

Photo: ICandy Realty LLC

Here’s yet another example of a home that blends old world charm with contemporary finishes. Located on a quiet, leafy street, this yellow brick home boasts four bedrooms and two bathrooms that make for a total floor plan of 1,600 square feet. A bonus: access to a golf course and a spacious backyard.

