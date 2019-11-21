Escape 2019 in These Modernist Abodes

Cookie-cutter condos and high-end prefabs are increasingly common in Chicago. But for those who pine for an era of formal experimentation, there are still plenty of attractive modernist homes to be found around the city. Seeking an innovative home that’s just a little odd? Here are four for sale in and around Chicago for fans of eclectic 20th-century architecture.

Photo: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff

The architecture firm Shayman & Salk was known mostly for designing motels, but it also dreamt up this charming private residence in Highland Park. Built in 1954, the three-bedroom home still shines with original features, from its woodburning fireplace to its retro bathroom.

Photo: VHT Studios

This West Rogers Park residence stuns from the start with asymmetrical, off-center overhangs. Inside you’ll find more quirks, like a 40-foot wraparound handpainted mural in the foyer, an original Art Deco millennial pink tiled bathroom (pictured above), and a 1950s basement bar.

Photo: VHT Studios

Here’s your chance to own a spot in a building designed by the legendary architect Harry Weese, who left his indelible mark on Chicago (and cofounded the city’s first modern design retail store). This Old Town Triangle duplex condo has seen some nice upgrades, but it still retains the integrity of its original vision. And, thanks to massive picture windows, the place is airy and full of light.

Photo: VHT Studios

The youngest of this bunch, this River North townhouse was built in 1980 by local architect Marcel Freides and updated by Cohen Hacker Architects. The central feature of the residence is its three-story light well that yields dramatic views from all floors. Other delightful details include porthole windows that interrupt the brick facade and some soothing but funky finishes in the master bath.

