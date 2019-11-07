Four Chicago Bungalows for Less than $600,000
The one-and-a-half floor dwellings are adored in Chicago, which can lead to inflated value. Here are a few that won’t totally break the bank.
Along with the two-flat, the Chicago bungalow has remained a classic choice for working-class residents since the early 20th century. Squat and stocky, these one-and-a-half-story single-family homes have been acknowledged by architecture buffs and average home buyers alike as an iconic local style.
Heightened adoration, of course, comes with an uptick in value, and bungalows on the market today come at a wide range of price points. Here’s a look at what’s available around the city right now, from preserved dwellings to those updated for 21st-century living.
10405 South Wood Street, $384,500
Though unassuming from the outside, this 2,200-square-footer in East Beverly is gleaming after an interior update in 2014. It now boasts handsome, walnut-finished floors, a kitchen with alluring stainless steel backsplash, and restored leaded glass windows — a mark of a true bungalow — that flood the living room with light. Peep the soaking tub in the master bath, perfect for homeowners who love to pamper themselves.
9709 South Hoyne Avenue, $399,000
Another Beverly beauty, this four-bedroom residence overflows with vintage charm, from its wood-paneled attic all the way down to a basement rec room complete with a sauna. The biggest selling point, though, might be the recently remodeled kitchen, which features marble counters and a matching breakfast bar.
3811 North Kildare Avenue, $575,000
If you’re intent on buying a fixer-upper to work some creative muscles, this winsome Craftsman-style residence in Old Irving Park might fit the bill. The 2,200-square-foot home is perfect for a small family, featuring four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and a basement fitted with a retro bar for entertaining.
4638 North Lowell Avenue, $599,000
With its spacious backyard, this 1928 Craftsman bungalow is a private oasis in Albany Park. Inside, fetching details abound in every space, from the walls of glass block windows in the front room to original wooden finishes. A bonus: the three-car garage features a second floor you could use as a studio or office.
