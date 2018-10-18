How Much Does a Three-Bedroom Condo in Hyde Park Cost?

Home to the University of Chicago, Hyde Park is one of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods — and an important economic driver for the South Side. A large student population combined with a lakefront location makes for quite the demand for housing, but Hyde Park remains relatively affordable for first-time homebuyers and families moving up from smaller spaces.

But like many in-demand neighborhoods around the city, Hyde Park is witnessing its fair share of new construction. The striking Solstice on the Park, a 26-story rental tower designed by Studio Gang Architects, recently welcomed its very first residents. Meanwhile, the neighborhood’s first true upscale boutique hotel also opened this year. And there’s still hundreds more apartments and new shopping on the way via the high-rise at 1600 East 53rd Street.

Historic mansions abound, and it’s not uncommon to see larger detached homes in Hyde Park fetch seven figures — but spacious condos can easily be had at a fraction of that price. According to Redfin, the 30-day median sale price for Hyde Park properties is just $193,000. Here’s a quick glance at recent three-bedroom condo listings in the neighborhood.

Just steps from Washington Park, this spacious unit in a vintage Hyde Park walk-up is a solid option for growing families. Highlights include a formal dining room, in-unit laundry, and a gas-burning fireplace in the living room. With a 1,150-square-foot floor plan and a wall of windows overlooking a quiet, tree-lined street, there’s plenty of perks for the price.

With a monstrous floor plan spanning 2,500 square feet with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, this Hyde Park condo holds its weight with the average single family home. The interior spaces themselves are quite roomy, allowing for flexibility and creativity in arranging and decorating. An updated kitchen, efficient laundry appliances, and a convenient location near Washington Park add to the already solid value.

This 1,600-square-foot unit will feel familiar for buyers coming from a classic Chicago three-flat or greystone. The interiors boast original finishes such as hardwood doors, crown molding, and window frames. However, the kitchen has been thoroughly updated with new appliances, and other improvements such as forced air and in-unit laundry have already been added. In terms of location, you can’t get much closer to the lakefront and the University of Chicago campus.

Home shoppers seeking a space that blends vintage and contemporary finishes will find something to appreciate about this nicely updated four-bedroom condo. Featuring four bedrooms and two full bathrooms over a 2,700-square-foot floor plan, describing this top-floor unit as spacious is an understatement. One garage parking space is also included in the asking price.

