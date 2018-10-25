The Dream of Homeownership Is Alive and Well in Pullman

Featuring exquisite, unpretentious architecture, the Pullman neighborhood offers the feeling of a close-knit community at prices within reach of working-class Chicago families. Pullman, which started as a factory town, is one of the nation’s earliest examples of the planned community. It also has a rich history as the home of modern labor and civil rights movements, and there’s been a new commitment to invest in the area’s historic sites, following its 2015 designation as a National Monument — the first, and so far only, one in Chicago.

A recent wave of development and investment such as those by Whole Foods, Gotham Greens, and soap maker Method has brought new jobs and amenities to the Pullman area. And there’s still much more on the way. Despite the changes, Pullman remains a very affordable neighborhood option for homebuyers; recent data from Redfin shows that its median 30-day sale price is just $115,000. While Pullman is located closer to the Indiana border than downtown Chicago, easy access to Metra Electric means that commuters can reach the Loop in less than 30 minutes.

These reasons, among others, are why we highlighted Pullman as one of the best places to buy in Chicago this year. With new artist lofts, more retail development, and a robust visitor center all on the way, the stage for Pullman’s renaissance is set. Here’s a look at a handful of affordable row homes currently listed for sale in the neighborhood.

Photo: VHT STUDIOS

Vintage meets contemporary at this classic three-bedroom row house on St. Lawrence. Highlights include a remodeled kitchen, a partially finished basement, and a spacious back deck and yard. The nearby Kensington/115th Street Metra Electric station is just a short walk away, offering a convenient trip downtown.

Photo: Coldwell Banker Residential

This two-bedroom, single bathroom row home has been fully updated with newer finishes and mechanicals. Long gone is the boiler system, and a new forced heating and air system keeps the home comfortable throughout the extreme summer and winter months. Other big ticket items such as the roof and garage have been updated in recent years, making this one fully move-in ready.

Photo: VHT STUDIOS

Located just steps away from Pullman’s iconic Arcade Park, this cozy two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom row house packs a lot of value with an updated kitchen and master bath. A vintage, single-car garage caps the rear of the property, which also features a back patio and yard space.

Photo: VHT STUDIOS

With two bedrooms and two full bathrooms spanning more than 2,500 square feet, this vintage residence is one of the larger row homes currently for sale in the Historic Pullman District. The gorgeous facade oozes curb appeal while the interior spaces are warm and inviting. Everything is new and updated in this one, making it is a fuss-free option.

Share







