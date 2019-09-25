What $200,000 Buys in Pullman You’ll find both Victorian charmers and full-on rehabs in the Far South Side neighborhood.

Any way you cut it, Pullman is experiencing a revitalization. In the past few years, the Far South Side neighborhood has seen a rush of new investment, both from private developers and the National Park Service, which is working to repurpose the old Pullman Company’s Clock Tower and Administration Building as its new visitors center. With new residential spaces continuing to lease up, the pace isn’t showing any signs of slowing, making Pullman an attractive option for builders and would-be homeowners alike.

Buying into Pullman, too, means joining a close-knit community — one known as much for its brick row homes as it is its role in the labor and civil rights movements. And for buyers on a tight budget, a little bit goes a long way toward tree-lined streets, access to the Metra, and an increasing number of community amenities. Here’s what you can get for less than $200,000 in the neighborhood right now.

This quaint brick row home illustrates just how affordable Pullman’s old housing stock can be. Complete with Chicago bay windows, the monthly mortgage on this remodeled three-bedroom would be well under $1,000.

This Victorian charmer at the end of its block ought to attract vintage lovers. The small porch is just big enough for a couple of rocking chairs and planters, and the interiors are straight out of the late 1800s. Big on historic character and curb appeal, the home recently saw a price cut, only adding to its draw.

In addition to a move-in ready home, $200,000 can also get you a multi-unit building in the heart of Pullman’s historic district. This three-unit apartment, for instance, could be an option for families looking to make a steady return on their investment.

Vintage not your thing? This no-fuss, thoroughly rehabbed 2,100-square-footer can be had for almost $200,000 on the dot. Everything inside is shiny and new — with a monthly mortgage that would still fall under $1,000.

