A Shoppable Rainbow Opens at Macy's

This Week’s Top Story

Story has sprung up at Macy’s on State Street (111 N. State St., macys.com). Billed as a “narrative-driven retail experience,” the new concept consists of an in-store shop that will rotate in a variety of changing themes (yep, a little like a pop-up shop). Perfect as a chaser to Chicago’s long, cold winter, the inaugural theme is “Color.”

Now open, the space is like a shoppable rainbow. Products from 70 small businesses are arranged by every color in the ROYGBIV spectrum, ranging from kids’ clothing to a coffee-and-doughnuts flavored chocolate bars to makeup. The 1,500 square-foot space will also host events like beauty classes and art workshops. Story’s Color iteration closes June 26, so plan your rainbow-hued shopping trip soon.

Top Sales This Week

Rag & Bone (25 E. Delaware St., rag-bone.com) is offering up to 60 percent off on sale styles. Beef up your spring wardrobe with a pair of nude suede boots (reduced from $525 to $315) and a loosely fitted floral dress (reduced from $495 to $295).

St. John (116 E. Oak St., stjohnknits.com) has sale items for up to 60 percent off. Shop a spiffy leather skirt (reduced from $1,195 to $498) or one of the brand’s classic jackets with double-breasted button detail (reduced from $1,295 to $518).

Ted Baker (1009–1011 N. Rush St., tedbaker.com) has taken 30 percent off select styles for a limited time. Scoop up a pleated midi dress in a rainbow of pastel hues (reduced from $395 to $276) or a party-ready skater dress with ruffled details (reduced from $245 to $171).

Health & Beauty

Just in time for Mother’s Day gifting, Lancôme’s new Absolue line has landed at local Lancôme counters. Infused with roses from the South of France, the products use flower extracts to brighten and soften skin. Including creams, serums, lotions, and a rich cleanser, the skincare products come in gift-worthy gold packaging. Plus, they don’t wilt.

Event

Project Runway Season 17 contestant Rakan Shams Aldeen teams up with Chicago Fashion Incubator to host a meet and greet at Block 37 (108 N. State St.) this evening. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the event will showcase Aldeen’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection, and allow him to speak on his experience as a designer-in-residence with the Incubator, and share tidbits from appearing on the Bravo show.

Retail News of the Week

