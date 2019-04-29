The Top Sales This Week

DECIEM, which bills itself as “the abnormal beauty company,” has opened up shop in Wicker Park. At 1,920 square feet, the lab-like location marks the biggest U.S. store for the Toronto-based business.

The buzzy company has 10 affordable beauty brands under its umbrella. Perhaps the best known of these labels is The Ordinary, which offers the popular Coverage Foundation and Serum Foundations. (The foundations, which both cost under $10, once had a 25,000-person wait list, to put their popularity in perspective.) The store also sells body products, supplements, haircare, and more.

Top Sales This Week

Ted Baker (1009–1011 N. Rush St., tedbaker.com) continues its Love Ted event, which takes 30 percent off select items. Pick up a high-neck ruffled dress (reduced from $295 to $206) or a fitted t-shirt decked with embroidered petals (reduced from $79 to $55).

At Coach (625 N. Michigan Ave., coach.com), sale items include retro-inspired sneakers with metallic accents (reduced from $150 to $90) and rain boots with a floral print (reduced from $150 to $75).

Market

The RETROSPECT Vintage Modern Fashion Market (retrospectchicago.com) comes to 2260 South Grove Street May 3 and 4. With an on-site café, informal modeling, and a live DJ, the event will showcase vintage fashion and accessories from the 1890s through the 1990s. There will also be separate ticketed events, including a benefit, a film screening, and a visit to the Chicago History Museum. Find complete information here.

Pop-Up

Swantiques (swan-tiques.com) is hosting its Spring Pop-Up in Evanston through June 2. At 2016 Central Street, the pop-up will showcase antique, vintage, and mid-century modern furniture. There will also be items from Cultivate Urban Rainforest & Gallery, and watercolors by local artist Victor Ing.

Health & Beauty

The Kohler Well-Being Mind & Body Experience takes place at Destination Kohler (americanclubresort.com) in Kohler, Wisconsin May 3 through May 5. The first-time event will offer group fitness, seminars in topics such as skincare and aromatherapy, and cooking demos. Find complete information here.

Event

Lincoln Square’s Genevieve Boutique (4745 N. Lincoln Ave., genevieveboutique.com) hosts “Style for a Cause” on May 2. Benefitting Hope for the Day, the event includes sweets, sips, and complimentary styling sessions with Lora LaPratt of Shopping Girl XOXO. To book an appointment, click here.

Retail News of the Week

Amazon shoppers can now make returns at Kohl’s. Read more.

Business of Fashion profiles celebrity stylist and former Chicagoan Jason Bolden. Read more.

This entrepreneur hopes to turn Chicago into the “new hub for modeling.” Read more.

