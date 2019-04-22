Get Some Springy Golf Duds at the New Peter Millar Store

This Week’s Top Story

Peter Millar (877 N. Rush St., petermillar.com) has opened a boutique in the Gold Coast. Headquartered in North Carolina, the luxury menswear brand is best known for its golf sportswear, but bills itself as a complete lifestyle brand.

Tailored to its Chicago home, the new 3,100-square-foot shop takes inspiration from architects such as Frank Lloyd Wright and Mies Van der Rohe. Shoppers will find performance sportswear, seasonal resort apparel, and more.

Top Sales This Week

Barneys New York (15 E Oak St., barneys.com) has several items for up to 40 percent off, including a pajama-style silk blouse patterned with birds and flowers (reduced from $395 to $239) and yellow velvet mules (reduced from $960 to $569).

Neiman Marcus (neimanmarcus.com) has new sale items for up to 40 percent off. Shop a studded leather fringe dress from Alice + Olivia (reduced from $1,695 to $847) or play it slightly safer with a fitted black sheath dress (reduced from $365 to $219).

Water E. Smith (various locations, smithe.com) is hosting its Spring Clearance Sale through April 30. The sale takes up to 70 percent off on clearance items.

Crosell & Co. (25 E. Huron St., crosellandco.com) is offering 30 percent off its Thistle & Bee tableware collection through April 28. The sale includes special orders.

Pop-Up

Nordstrom’s (55 E. Grand Ave., shop.nordstrom.com) pop-up series continues with the opening of Pop-In@Nordstrom Welcomes HATCH. Specializing in clothing for pregnant and postpartum women, Brooklyn-based brand HATCH is known for pieces like its Twilight Jumpsuit and Weekend Pant. Open through May 19, the shop will also stock swimsuits, intimates, and clean beauty products including the Belly Mask.

Events

Monica & Andy teams up with BGD&C Custom Homes to host a DIY Dollhouse Workshop at its Lincoln Park Guideshop (2052 N. Halsted St., monicaandandy.com). At the event kiddos can decorate their own dollhouses to take home; design experts will be on hand to offer tips on décor Better yet, the dollhouses are complimentary, but spots are limited and available on a first come, first-served basis. RSVP by emailing RSVP@monicaandandy.com.

Learn all about metalsmithing at a workshop at Adornment + Theory (2644½ Milwaukee Ave., adornmentandtheory.com) on April 27. Participants will make their own stacking rings, and learn the basics of soldering, forming, and fitting. Tickets are $90 a pop; pick them up here.

Material Lab will take place at Ace Hotel (311 N. Morgan St., acehotel.com) on Sunday. The free event, held in partnership with We Are Material, will showcase eight fashion and accessories designers and artisans demonstrating their design process. Guests will also have the opportunity to shop. The event runs from 2 to 6 p.m. RSVP here.

Retail News of the Week

The Trabert & Hoeffer store on Oak Street will close in June. Read more.

The One of a Kind Spring Show hits The Mart April 26 to 28. Read more.

Midway Airport has a slew of new shops. Read more.

