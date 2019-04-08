This Week’s Top Story

The Peninsula Spa (108 E. Superior St., peninsula.com) might have the city’s most therapeutic new massage — and we’re fairly certain it’s the best-scented one, too. New this spring, the hotel spa is offering massages and other treatments using scrubs, oils, and facial products from Subtle Energies. Never heard of it? That’s because the Australian brand has just made its U.S. debut, and can be found exclusively at the Peninsula’s three stateside spas.

The aromatherapy brand isn’t exactly known for your run-of-the-mill lavender massage oils. Instead, its products pack a more potent punch using pure ingredients (think wild turmeric, spiked ginger, and Indian lime) sourced from the world’s top distillers and growers.

Subtle Energies founder Farida Irani worked closely with The Peninsula Spa to develop the menu of 10 new treatments, which incorporate therapeutic massage, Ayurveda techniques, aromatherapy, and marma therapy.

The treatments are a splurge, but they’re aimed at delivering holy-grail results including more balanced emotions and boosted adrenal function. They’re amazingly calming, too.

After trying the 60-minute Blissful Marma massage ($215 to $235), we didn’t just walk out smelling like jasmine. We also had a pleasant, floaty buzz of relaxation that kept rolling out in waves for hours afterwards. Reader, trust: It was better than the average massage.

Other new services include a customizable facial ($200 to $320), body treatments ($220 to 300), and even sleep support therapy ($375 to $395) and a detox and adrenal program ($375 to $395).

Pro tip: Don’t rush home after your service. The lounge area has deeply cushy, cozy beds stocked with reading lamps and adult coloring books. And, the house-made granola bars in the snack area are as worth splurging on as the spa service.

Top Sales This Week

Karen Millen (900 N. Michigan Ave., karenmillen.com) has slashed prices on select styles by up to 50 percent. Score a crisp, slim-fit blazer (reduced from $399 to $234.99) and a fabulously fun pair of sequined court shoes (reduced from $199 to $94.99).

L.K. Bennett (900 N. Michigan Ave., us.lkbennett.com) is holding its Mid-Season Sale, which offers select items for up to 50 percent off. Snag a floaty dress in red leopard print (reduced from $370 to $259) black suede ankle boots (reduced from $370 to $259). Better yet, pair the breezy dress with the chunky boots for a perfectly contrasted spring ensemble.

At Alice + Olivia (919 N. Michigan Ave., aliceandolivia.com), the Friends and Family Sale takes 25 percent off everything at checkout, no code needed. Sale prices even apply to new arrivals, including a tie-front jumpsuit with cut-outs and a bright, painterly print (reg. $395) and midrise flared jeans (reg. $295).

Exhibit

The Chicago History Museum’s (1601 N. Clark St., chicagohistory.org) latest fashion exhibit opens today. Titled Silver Screen to Mainstream, the exhibit showcases fashion from the 1930s and 1940s. Culled from the museum’s permanent collection, the 30 garments on display demonstrate the influence Hollywood had on trends of the day.

Home & Garden

Jayson Home (1885 N. Clybourn Ave., jaysonhome.com) hosts a book signing for Erin Gates on April 10. A blogger and interior designer, Gates will sign copies of her book Elements of Family Style from 6 to 8 p.m. Inspired by Gates’s life as a new mom, the book offers practical tips for, among other things, child-proofing a home without sacrificing style.

Retail News of the Week

