Heritage Bikes Opens West Loop Shop

This Week’s Top Story

Heritage Bikes and Coffee (heritagebikes.com) — a popular spot for, well, bikes and coffee — has opened a new outpost in the West Loop. At 172 North Racine Street, the new shop offers locally made, custom bikes. Bikes and cycling products are displayed artfully on a dark grey peg board, and you can grab a caffeine boost while you peruse all the products.

At the in-house coffee bar, drinks include lattes, espressos, and cappuccinos; there are also snacks including a Vegan Crunch Wrap and avocado toast. The shop also offers full-service bike repairs.

Top Sales This Week

As Michael Kors (900 N. Michigan Ave., michaelkors.com) makes space for new arrivals, it’s offering select handbags, clothing, and accessories at a discount. Shop the sale selection for a quilted leather shoulder bag (reduced from $328 to $172) and a flouncy jersey dress with a botanical print (reduced from $125 to $56.25).

Stock up on spring shoe styles at Stuart Weitzman (701 N. Michigan Ave., stuartweitzman.com), where the sale selection includes booties in pastel suede, stiletto sandals, and bright flats. We have our eye on patent leather ballet flats (reduced from $435 to $174) and strappy satin sandals (reduced from $398 to $159).

Alice + Olivia (919 N. Michigan Ave., aliceandolivia.com) has whimsical pieces on sale, including a sequin cocktail dress strewn with 3-D floral appliques (reduced from $1,995 to $1,197). There’s also a ruffled, sheer blouse with a giant bow at its neck (reduced from $395 to $237).

Cos (46 E. Oak St., cosstores.com) is holding its mid-season sale. Shop pieces like a wrap-over lamb’s wool jumper (reduced from $115 to $81) or a black leather dress (reduced from $490 to $245).

Event

Logan Square jewelry shop Adornment + Theory (2644½ N. Milwaukee Ave., adornmentandtheory.com) hosts a Ladies Night on April 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. Along with a chance to shop spring styles, the evening will offer $20 nail services by Astro Wifey and complimentary makeup applications.

Retail News of the Week

Peek inside the newly revamped Notre store in Fulton Market. Read more.

These local clothing brands have philanthropy at their core. Read more.

The Chicago Tribune rounds up spring’s top fashion trends. Read more.

Share







