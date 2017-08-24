Space 519 Will Offer Major Discounts at Its Warehouse Sale

This Week’s Top Story

Space 519 (space519.com) hosts its second Warehouse Sale at Madison Hall at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel (71 E. Madison St.) Friday through Sunday. The sale will offer women’s and men’s apparel and accessories from designers like Derek Lam, Jill Sander, and Veronica Beard. Here’s the best news: All items will be marked down by 60 to 90 percent. Visitors can also shop vintage furniture and art, which were previously displayed at Space 519.

Top Sales This Week

The Wicker Park Bucktown Summer Sidewalk Sales will be held on Saturday and Sunday. Some 30 businesses along Damen, Division, North, and Milwaukee will offer special deals; participating retailers include Cynthia Rowley, Marine Layer, and Store B Vintage. There will also be live music and a “rock fashion show.” Check out complete details here.

At Kate Spade (56 E. Oak St., katespade.com) cute sale pieces include a bow-back fit-and-flare dress (reduced from $448 to $314), a polka-dot PJ set (reduced from $98 to $78), and a yoga tank that says “Ate Cake for Breakfast” (reduced from $66 to $50).

Pop-Up

ELOQUII (eloquii.com), a fashion brand for women sizes 14 to 28, has opened its first local brick-and-mortar pop-up. At The Shops at North Bridge (520 N. Michigan Ave., Level 2), the store features the brand’s top-sellers, which include a neoprene column skirt and the Kady pant.

Market

Randolph Street Market (1340 W. Washington, randolphstreetmarket.com) returns with a “Back to Cool” theme on Saturday and Sunday. The market will offer jewelry, clothing, and more from some 300 vendors—other perks include live bands, the Global Goods Bazaar, and carnival games.

Trunk Show

Chalk (chalkboutique.com) will showcase new blazers, denim, footwear, and ready-to-wear from designer Veronica Beard (veronicabeard.com) on Friday. The trunk show will run at the retailer’s two locations—there’s one in Evanston and one in Glencoe—from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to fresh pieces for fall, there will be gifts with purchase while supplies last, a raffle, and refreshments.

Retail News of the Week

Local designer Anastasia Chatzka has a new collection of party-ready attire. Read more.

Chicago-born designer Virgil Abloh will collaborate on a new collection for Nike. Read more.

A student design contest to benefit CPS is running through September 15. Read more.

Share







