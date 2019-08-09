A Techy Grocery Store Hits Old Town

This Week’s Top Story

Foxtrot (1562 N. Wells St., foxtrotco.com) has taken over the former Le Pain Quotidien space in Old Town. The newest location of the chain — its seventh in Chicago — is built as a one-stop shop for daytime and nighttime fuel. There’s a full-service coffee bar, beer and wine, and a café menu with selections like Elote Avocado Toast.

Beyond food, the store offers a gifting section filled with curated finds from up-and-coming brands. Foxtrot collaborated with candle company Boy Smells to produce the palo-santo-laced Festival Fox candle ($34), which was gifted to Lollapalooza artists. Other picks include detoxifying bath salts, a jade facial roller, and fresh flower bouquets.

Top Sales This Week

Maje (104 E. Oak St., us.maje.com) and its sister store Sandro (102 E. Oak St., us.sando-paris.com) are both offering end-of-season discounts of up to 70 percent off. At Maje, score a polo shirt in daisy-patterned jacquard (reduced from $265 to $106). Discounted items at Sandro include a sleeveless playsuit with lace trims (reduced from $340 to $102).

Paul Stuart (107 E. Oak St., paulstuart.com) is holding its Final Sale, with select items up to 70 percent off. Items include a plaid linen soft jacket (reduced from $1,595 to $797.75).

Anne Fontaine (909 N. Michigan Ave., annefontaine.com) has sale items for up to 50 percent off. Sale items include an off-the-shoulder floral lace dress (reduced from $650 to $455) and a black blouse with an embroidered tulle yolk (reduced from $350 to $280).

Walter E. Smithe (smithe.com) is hosting its Design It Sale through Tuesday. The promotion takes up to 25 percent off furniture, and tacks on as a free at-home or in-store consultation with a design expert.

Reopening

Chinelas (wearchinelas.com) has moved to a new spot within Block 37 (108 N. State St.) Now on the Pedway at the downtown shopping center, the store sells empanadas, Yerba Matte tea, and Argentine-inspired shoes.

Retail News of the Week

Barneys has closed most of its stores, including its two Chicago locations. Read more.

Walgreens plans to close 200 stores. Read more.

Sears and Kmart will close 26 stores in October. Read more.

