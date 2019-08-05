A Yoga Studio Where You Can Reserve Your Spot

This Week’s Top Story

Yoga 2.0 (215 W. Ontario St., yoga2point0.com), true to its name, aims to reinvent the traditional yoga experience. The newly opened River North studio offers perks meant to alleviate some of the stressors of other yoga classes — including having to rush to class to nab a good spot.

Through its mat-space reservation system, the studio allows yogis to pre-reserve a numbered space in which to get their flow on. Additional perks include infrared-heated classes, which are said to offer therapeutic benefits like stress and anxiety relief, as well as lowered blood pressure.

And then, of course, there are the perks of a good sweat session. Classes fall into themes including Strength, Flow, and Revive; check out the schedule here.

Top Sales This Week

Bucktown boutique Eskell (2029 N. Western Ave., eskell.com) is holding a pillow sale, so prepare to get cushy. Among the furry, plush, and colorful items, find a vintage square pillow dyed with indigo (reduced from $85 to $59.50) and a lumbar pillow stitched with a multi-colored medallion (reduced from $75 to $52.50).

Roots (605 N. Michigan Ave., roots.com) has taken an additional 40 percent off more than 200 summer styles. Shop cozy terrycloth sweatpants in the brand’s popular salt and pepper print (reduced from $68 to $59.99) and a zip-up hoodie inspired by summer camp (reduced from $118 to $99.99).

Brooks Bros. (713 N. Michigan Ave., brooksbrothers.com) is offering up to 50 percent off select styles during its Summer Clearance event. Discounted spring and summer styles include linen and cotton chinos (reduced from $128 to $64) and a navy suit (reduced from $698 to $349).

Health & Beauty

Products from popular beauty brand The Ordinary are now available at Ulta. The cult-adored brand trades in reasonably priced goods, including clinical skincare formulations such as the Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion ($9.80), a creamy retinoid serum that smooths skin texture.

On August 11, GRAZE and Outdoor Voices team up to host a wellness-themed event at Ovation (2324 W. Fulton St.) on August 11. Billed as “the ultimate feel-good morning,” the event kicks off with The Class, a music-driven exercise session; afterwards, guests can partake in cold-brew coffee, smoothies, and cryotherapy facials. Pick up tickets and get more info here.

Retail News of the Week

Raygun, which specializes in cheeky t-shirts, has opened a shop in Andersonville. Read more.

Chicago-born designer Maisie Schloss behind the buzzy new label Maisie Wilen. Read more.

A luxury menswear store is taking over a former bicycle shop in downtown Hinsdale. Read more.

