Whole Foods Just Made It Easier to Host an Instagram-Worthy (and Eco-Friendly) Bash

This Week’s Top Story

It’s not too late to throw together a Labor Day party that’s ready for the ’gram. Starting today, Whole Foods (local stores here) is selling Packed Party supplies, which were designed by a Millennial who takes her color stories very seriously.

The product line specializes in disposable dining sets that have motifs such as unicorns, ocean waves, or simple red-and-white polka dots. “Each Pantone color in the collection plays off another design,” 23-year-old founder Jordan Jones explained in a press release. “If you see a solid red plate, the same red is used in a different design or product, so you can mix and match pieces and make any party your own.”

Whole Foods — which hasn’t traditionally been fully stocked with party supplies — will also carry the label’s cupcake kits, banners, cake toppers, confetti, and mini party hats. Check out the whimsical collection here, and feel virtuous while picking up supplies: Everything in the line is recyclable.

Top Sales This Week

Wolford (54 E. Oak St., wolfordshop.com) is offering discounts on some of its hosiery, clothing, and lingerie. Stock up on black netted tights (reduced from $61 to $39.65) and sheer socks with 3-D rings (reduced from $33 to $21.45). While you’re shopping, check out the newest collection, which has a wildlife theme that shows up in reptilian pullover and tights with a giraffe-inspired print.

Sandro (102 E. Oak St., us.sandro-paris.com) is holding a Labor Day Event, which shaves an additional 20 percent off sale styles at checkout. Parisian-chic styles include a lace-trimmed, printed playsuit (reduced from $395 to $118.50) and a striped shirt with lace inset (reduced from $370 to $148). Meanwhile, the Fall/Winter 2019 collection, newly in store, has charming Western influences such as ruffles and cowboy-boot prints.

Launches

Universal Standard (175 N. Ada St., universalstandard.com) has launched its first footwear collection. The size-inclusive brand, which opened its first Chicago store back in July, now sells boots in sizes 6 to 13. Crafted in Portugal, the boots are made of premium leather with contrasting knit fabric. They come in a short style ($250) and a tall one ($280).

Retail News of the Week

The MCA will extend its popular Virgil Abloh fashion exhibition by a week. Read more.

Chicago-based By:Fashionaholic will open a Los Angeles showroom. Read more.

Warby Parker has launched its Sesia collection, which features midcentury silhouettes and earth tones. Read more.

Share







