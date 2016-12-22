Here’s a Stress-Free Way to Wrap Your Holiday Gifts

This Week’s Top Story

So, you still have a ton of presents to wrap. (And—let’s face it—a little shopping to wrap up, too.) Don’t panic. The 900 Shops (900 N. Michigan Ave., shop900.com) has partnered with Kehoe Designs to bring frenzied Chicagoans The Wrap Bar. Now open on the shopping center’s sixth floor, the pop-up space will remain open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. (Procrastinators, rejoice!) There’s a suggested $3 to $8 donation for each package wrapped, depending on its size, and all proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish Illinois. Plus, while staffers expertly wrap your gifts, you can stow your coat and charge your phone.

Top Sales This Week

Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale, which takes 40 percent off select goods, starts on nordstrom.com on December 24, and lands in stores on December 26. The sale will run through January 2. Find local stores here.

Ted Baker (1009–1011 N. Rush St., tedbaker.com) has taken up to 50 percent off select merchandise for men and women. Also available online, sale pieces include a rose-print skater dress (reduced from $279 to $167) and an embellished collared dress (reduced from $295 to $177).

Pop-Ups

The Susan Wheeler (susanwheelerdesign.com) pop-up shop (3129 W. Logan Blvd.) is still open through the end of December. The boutique sells eco-conscious jewelry from the local designer, who hand-makes her pieces using 18-karat recycled gold, 18-karat fair-mined gold, and recycled platinum. Shopping for engagement rings? Stop by the shop to scope out a yellow-gold ring studded with green Australian diamonds ($5,335) and a brown diamond ring ($5,654).

Health & Beauty

Here’s a fancy way to put your best face forward for the New Year—and relieve a bit of that lingering holiday stress. The Dana Hotel & Spa (660 N. State St., danahotelandspa.com) is offering a new, 24-Karat Gold Lift & Firming Facial ($250). The service includes a colloidal gold mask that hydrates and firms skin. “Gold energizes the skin, helps reduce the aging effects of stress, imparts a radiant glow, and locks in moisture,” explains a rep for the spa.

Retail News of the Week

Aesop, the beauty brand, is opening a store in Fulton Market. Read more.

Here are the exact boots Sophia Bush wears on Chicago P.D. Read more.

Tights and over-the-knee boots are a stylish way to ward off Chicago’s winter chill. Read more.

