Jewelry Designer Dana Rebecca Opens Her First Chicago Pop-Up Shop for the Holidays

This Week’s Top Story

Looking for a holiday gift that shines? Dana Rebecca (danarebeccadesigns.com) has opened her first Chicago pop-up shop at 140 East Walton. The local jewelry designer—who casts her pieces in 14-karat gold and uses high-quality gems and diamonds—will be available onsite to offer styling tips. The pop-up displays one-of-a-kind baubles that aren’t available online, and it will host holiday parties throughout its run. The shop will remain open throughout December.

Top Sales This Week

Barneys (15 E. Oak St., barneys.com) has taken up to 40 percent off select items. Score deals on Prada’s jeweled-heel Mary Jane pumps (reduced from $1,390 to $829) or a peony-print dress by Dolce & Gabbana (reduced from $2,695 to $1,609).

Marc Jacobs (11 East Walton St., marcjacobs.com) has taken up to 40 percent off select inventory for its Holiday Sale. Score a shrunken denim jacket with embroidery (reduced from $895 to $537) and a sparkling rainbow pendant (reduced from $80 to $56).

Rag & Bone (25 E. Delaware Pl., rag-bone.com) is hosting a pop-up sale in stores and online through the end of December 7. The sale takes 20 percent off orders of $250 or more, 25 percent off orders of $500 or more, and 30 percent off orders of $750 or more.

Markets

Dose Market’s (dosemarket.com) holiday-themed HoliDose will take over Morgan MFG (401 N. Morgan St.) on Sunday. The market’s largest iteration to date will feature food, fashion, home décor, and more from 140 small businesses.

The One of a Kind Show (oneofakindshowchicago.com) runs today through Sunday at The Mart (222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza). The show offers gift-worthy goods from more than 600 artists, and offerings range from bath and body products to jewelry, fashion, and gourmet items.

Openings

Banana Republic Factory (bananarepublicfactory.com) is now open at Block 37 (108 N. State St.). Spanning two levels, the store sells contemporary separates for men and women; there’s also apparel for petites.

Apricot Lane (apricotlaneboutique.com) is now open in The Glen Town Center (1951 Tower Dr., Glenview). The women’s store sells contemporary clothing, accessories, and shoes.

Personal Appearance

Rebecca Minkoff (rebeccaminkoff.com) will appear at her Oak Street store (106 E. Oak St.) this evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The clothing and accessories designer will offer holiday shopping tips, show off her favorite pieces from her latest collection, and sign purchases. Read more about the Gold Coast boutique here.

Health & Beauty

Cross Town Fitness (crosstownfitness.com) opens its largest location to date in Roscoe Village on Sunday. At 3406 North Lincoln Avenue, the facility offers an open gym, personal training, and 80 types of high-intensity interval training classes for groups. The gym also offers perks like full-body cryotherapy and a recovery room filled with compression boots, resistance bands, and other tropes to help with post-workout recovery.

Retail News of the Week

Ulta’s online sales are on the rise. Read more.

Local designer Idrine Bishweka uses African-inspired prints in her designs. Read more.

Jim Karas has opened a training studio in Lake Forest. Read more.

