Where to Unwind on Michigan Avenue After Holiday Shopping

Is holiday shopping proving a bit stressful? Between hitting the Michigan Avenue shops for last-minute gifts, book an appointment at the Spa at the Ritz-Carlton, Chicago (160 E. Pearson St., ritzcarltonchicago.com). With no cloying Christmas tunes—and no lines!—the newly renovated facility is furnished in soothing, neutral hues.

Past a reception area that’s subtly fragranced with vanilla candles, a relaxation lounge offers plush chaises, tea, and treats.

In the dimly lit treatment rooms, services ranging from facials to massages take place on beds swathed in silky, high-thread-count linens. Signature, stress-relieving treatments include the 80-minute Indulgent Drench Body Massage, which incorporates aromatherapy for relaxation.

Neapolitan Collection (560 Chestnut St., Winnetka, neapolitanonline.com) is hosting its massive 14th anniversary sale. The sale takes 50 percent off already reduced fall merchandise, for discounts of up to 70 percent on select goods. The women’s boutique sells high-end apparel from the likes of Dior, Gucci, Valentino, and Saint Laurent.

Barneys (15 E. Oak St., barneys.com) has taken up to 70 percent off its seasonal collections. Find discounted goods for women, men, kids, and home. Sale pieces include Miu Miu’s crystal-buckle Mary Jane sandals (reduced from $1,290 to $519) and Dolce & Gabbana’s rose-print sheath dress (reduced from $2,995 to $899).

The Frye Company (1007 N. Rush St., thefryecompany.com) has taken 25 percent off select styles for its Cold Weather Event. To score discounts on items such as the Samantha hiker boot (regularly $398) and the Valerie belted tall shearling boot (regularly $528), enter “CHILLY” at checkout.

Kate Spade (56 E. Oak St., katespade.com) is taking an extra 30 percent off sale styles through January 3. Enter “EXTRATREAT” at checkout to get the discount on already reduced items such as the Saffiano laptop bag (reduced from $298 to $209) and the jeweled cheetah iPhone case (reduced from $45 to $32). The sale is running in store and online.

Riley Rose (rileyrose.com) opens at Water Tower Place (835 N. Michigan Ave.) on Friday. The beauty and lifestyle shop stocks brands such as Stila Cosmetics and R+Co.; it also has a candy wall from Dylan’s Candy Bar. The store is on the shopping center’s fourth floor.

ENAZ (3432 N. Southport Ave., enaz.com) has decided to make its Southport Avenue pop-up a permanent retail space. Now open, the store stocks women’s clothing and accessories. It also carries perfume oils, body washes, and lotions, and offers complimentary gift-wrapping.

Christkindlmarket (christkindlmarket.com) is still open in Daley Plaza through December 24. The German-inspired holiday market sells jewelry, clothing, crafts, and home décor in the wooden huts. The market also has locations in Naperville and the Park at Wrigley.

The Spa at JW Marriott (151 W. Adams St., marriott.com) has a roster of seasonal treatments inspired by The Nutcracker, including the sweetly scented Warm Body Soul Envelopment ($215). The full-body treatment uses brown-sugar-cinnamon scrub to exfoliate and Tahitian vanilla body milk to moisturize the skin. The treatment also includes a foot or scalp massage. The hotel has Nutcracker-themed overnight packages.

