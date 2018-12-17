Add Jayson Home’s New Capsule Collection to Your Holiday Shopping List Plus, steep discounts at Saks Fifth Avenue, a minty (and immune-boosting!) massage in Burr Ridge, and a design market open through December

Photo: Jayson Home

This Week’s Top Story

Need a little help curating the perfect bundle of gifts for your loved one? The buyers at Jayson Home (1885 N. Clybourn Ave., jaysonhome.com) have you covered. Key members of the team behind Lincoln Park’s beloved home store have collected goods for the JH Capsule Collection, which is now available at the shop and online.

What do the collections have to do with your holiday gift list, you ask? With goods ranging from handcrafted bitters to a Victrola Bluetooth speaker, a colorful dartboard, and perfumes from Amsterdam, the 50-piece collection offers something for virtually everyone. It’s also made to fit a variety of budgets with prices starting at just $13 and topping off at $350. Pro tip: The store offers free shipping for orders of $75 or more.

Top Sale This Week

Saks Fifth Avenue (700 N. Michigan Ave., saksfifthavenue.com) is holding its Designer Sale, offering up to 60 percent off select designer goods. Find a metallic leather shearling jacket (reduced from $4,990 to $2,994), a floral A-Line skirt (reduced from $1,645 to $658) and leather leggings (reduced from $795 to $556.50).

Health & Beauty

Spa at Dana (660 N. State St., danahotelandspa.com) is offering a holiday gift card promotion: Spend $100 and get an additional $25 to spend at the spa. While you’re picking up gift cards, you may as well indulge in a little pampering yourself. New services include the Royal Rose Manicure and Pedicure ($135 for 80 minutes), which offers a foot soak in a bath of champagne-rose milk, a foot massage, and a glass of sparkling wine.

At the newly renovated Kohler Waters Spa Burr Ridge (775 Village Center Dr., Burr Ridge, kohlerwatersspaburridge.com), get a calorie-free taste of the season with the Comfort & Joy Mint Massage ($158 to $202). Scented with mint and eucalyptus, the 50 or 80-minute service starts with a decongesting massage on the face and scalp; the treatment also used heated salt stones to melt away tension. As you leave, sip a custom tea that’s meant to boost the immune system.

Retail News of the Week

The Chicago Design Market is open at Block 37 through December. Read more.

Architectural Digest peeks inside West Town’s Michael Del Piero Good Design store. Read more.

Splash profiles local nail artist and influencer Lady Legs. Read more.

