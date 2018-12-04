Get the Softest Towels Ever at This Lincoln Park Popup

This Week’s Top Story

Based in Venice, California, Parachute (parachutehome.com) is a home goods brand that makes some of the most sought after towels and bedding in the business. Its coveted goods include plush, fast-drying towels made from Turkish cotton; its bed sheets are made in Portugal and get softer over time.

Soak in all the softness at the brand’s first Chicago pop-up, which is open at 837 West Armitage Avenue through January 7 (next spring, it will reopen as a permanent store). The 1,800-square-foot shop sells pillows, duvet covers, scented candles, and more. On December 15, the store will host a special monogramming event that will include drinks and bites; stop by from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to get your purchase customized.

Top Sales This Week

Luxury Garage Sale’s (luxurygaragesale.com) Chicago Warehouse Sale is back, taking place on Friday and Saturday at 329 West 18th Street. The sale offers deep discounts on pre-owned, vintage, and new items from brands such as Chanel, Prada, and YSL. Find more information here.

The Frye Company (107 N. Rush St., thefryecompany.com) is offering 60 percent off select goods. Shop a Western-style bootie (reduced from $328 to $179), white leather combat boots (reduced from $548 to $299), and metallic gold sneakers (reduced from $198 to $99).

Holiday Shopping

The One of a Kind Holiday Show returns to The Mart (222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza) December 6 to 9. Some 600 independent artists sell their wares at the show, which features a gourmet market, a fine art gallery, a market showcasing work from emerging artists, and more. There are also fashion shows on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Pick up a ticket here.

West Town Winterfest is scheduled for December 8, and more than 20 participating stores will offer promotions, trunk shows, and other holiday shopping–related perks. For $10 a ticket, shoppers can hop aboard a Jolly Trolley tour of all the shops, which allows for baggage check between stops. Learn more about the festive shopping event here.

Opening

Love Peridot (loveperidot.com) has opened a store at Roosevelt Collection (150 W. Roosevelt Rd.) The shop stocks jewelry and travel accessories, including passport covers, luggage tags, and laptop covers. Looking for a whimsical gift or something to stow your passport while you head to Jamaica? We have our eye on the Paradise Travel Wallet ($44), which pairs a palm print with a bubblegum-pink backdrop.

Health & Beauty

Mario Tricoci (tricoci.com) is now selling products from Colorado-based line Osmosis. Founded by a doctor of aesthetic medicine, the brand offers products that are free of toxic chemicals, parabens, and artificial fragrances or colors. The goods are also said to penetrate skin more deeply than most products.

You can now stop by a local Mario Tricoci outpost to pick up items such as a Tropical Mango Mask ($50), which has hydrating and regenerative properties. There’s also the Growth Factor Serum ($140), which is teeming with growth factors that encourage skin rejuvenation.

Or, try one of the new treatments that incorporate Osmosis products. The RevitaPen Pro Dermal Infusion ($190) uses a pulsating pro tool to stamp active ingredients into the skin for a brighter, smoother complexion.

Base Coat Nail Salon just opened an in-store location at Nordstrom Oakbrook (10 Oakbrook Center, shop.nordstrom.com). The anti-toxin nail salon uses plant-based products that are free of eight toxic ingredients, commonly found in nail polish, including camphor and formaldehyde.

Services include the Quick Coat ($30), which includes an aromatherapy hand soak, nail shaping, cuticle care, and polish. You can also go all out with the Luxe Coat ($50), which has bells and whistles like a moisturizing oil treatment with hot towels and a hand massage. If you’re looking for a few stocking stuffers, you can also shop the pretty, plant-based polishes online — we’re digging the vibrant pink Pixie shade ($20).

Pop-Ups

Local handbag line Musick (shopmusick.com) has opened LUX/LAB in Glencoe. Open through the end of December at 337 Park Avenue, the pop-up stocks luxury handbags and accessories, jewelry from local designers, and athleisure pieces. Pro tip: Musick designer Meg Musick-Makely will be on site to create custom pieces to use as holiday gifts — or keep for yourself.

Pilsen piano bar Tack Room (1807 S. Allport St.) hosts a Holiday Pop-Up Market on December 9. Running from noon to 5 p.m., the market will offer gift-worthy goods ranging from sugary snacks to jewelry and artwork. Participating vendors include Chi Boys and Mestiza.

Retail News of the Week

