The Top Post-Holiday Sales in Chicago

Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., shop.nordstrom.com) is holding its Half-Yearly Sale through January 2. (And you thought last week was the most wonderful time of the year!) The sale takes up to 50 percent items across a range of categories, including clothing for men, women, and children. We’re eyeing super soft and cozy pajamas from PJ Salvage (reduced from $98 to $58.80) and a Tory Burch wallet-slash-clutch with diamond quilting (reduced from $348 to $233.16). Beauty goods are on sale, too — including a four-piece, travel-friendly hair care set from celebrity-adored brand Oribe (reduced from $75 to $52.50).

Marc Jacobs (11 E. Walton St., marcjacobs.com) is holding its Winter Sale. Shop select items at 40 percent off, including a bright blue sequin dress with a front bow (reduced from $895 to $537) and a pink snake charm brooch that was featured in the Spring 2018 runway show (reduced from $150 to $90). Also find deals on shoes, bags, and wallets.

The Barneys (15 E. Oak St., barneys.com) Designer Sale shaves 75 percent off clothing for men and women, kids’ items, and home goods. Find an off-the-shoulder Saint Laurent dress with a poppy print (reduced from $2,990 to $749) and an infant-sized hoodie decked with paw prints (reduced from $62 to $43). And if you’re brave enough to start thinking about Christmas 2019, know that this year’s ornaments and feather wreaths are available at a steal.

For Goodness Sale is taking place now at Ted Baker (1009–1011 N. Rush St., tedbaker.com). You’ll find dresses, sweaters, pants, jackets, shoes, accessories, and more for up to 50 percent off. Our picks include running shoes with ruffled detailing (reduced from $170 to $102) and a shift dress with embroidered bees along its bodice (reduced from $349 to $209).

Equinox (equinox.com) wraps up its holiday sale today. The promotion lets new members join with no initiation fee, and get access to member perks such as a complimentary personal training session and amenities like eucalyptus towels.

