Neapolitan Launches its Own Line of Makeup Plus: Marc Jacobs quietly closes in the Gold Coast.

The beauty selection is more robust than ever at Neapolitan Collection (560 Chestnut St., Winnetka, neapolitanonline.com). The Winnetka boutique, which has long sold women’s fashion from designer brands like Gucci and Victoria Beckham, now has its own line of makeup.

The boutique offers makeup application Tuesday through Saturday, and owner Kelly Golden and in-house makeup artist Melanie Hart found that most clients were after one elusive thing: the perfect shade of lipstick. The duo was inspired to design a lipstick line exclusively for Neapolitan, which resulted in 28 gluten-free shades made with green tea extract and sweet almond oil. Each lipstick ($32) is named after a local landmark; there’s a hue called Winnetka Avenue, and another shade called Neapolitan pink.

After the lipsticks, the line expanded with additions such as face kits ($125), blush compacts ($32), mineral bronzer ($52), eyeshadow duos ($48), ad a black mascara ($32) infused with a bit of blue. There are also Neapolitan Collection brushes ($22 to $295 for a set), which have their uses printed on their handles. For example, the “Lite Dusting” brush is a big, soft brush made for powdering. In January, look for new crème eye shadows ($28) in soft shades.

Mila Moursi products are also newly available in-store. Based in Beverly Hills, Moursi is an aesthetician whose products include a firming and tightening Lifting Serum ($440) and the Revitalizing & Beautifying Body Oil ($160).

At Alice + Olivia’s (919 N. Michigan Ave., aliceandolivia.com) End of Season Sale, find items for up to 75 percent off. Selections include a flared coat with a fur collar (reduced from $995 to $597) and a fitted skirt covered in gold sequins (reduced from $295 to $177).

At Aritzia (923 N. Rush St., aritzia.com), everything — yes, everything — is on sale through January 8. The retailer’s End of Season sale takes up to 50 percent items, and now’s the time to get a discount on the cozy down puffer jackets (reduced from $350 to $225).

Madewell (932 N. Rush St., madewell.com) is offering an extra 30 percent off sale items through January 2. Shop items such as a floral puffer jacket (reduced from $275 to $219.99) and extra cushy leather flats (reg. $110), then get the extra percentage off at checkout.

Illinois’s first Bare Minerals outlet is now open at Fashion Outlets of Chicago (5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont, fashionoutletsofchicago.com). Called Bare + Beauty, the new store is on Level 1 of the shopping center, and sells mineral makeup and skincare. Through December 31, an opening offer takes 30 percent off the purchase of a single item.

At Lena Rose (4645 N. Rockwell St., lenarosebeauty.com), the Socialite package, usually $140, is on offer for $125. The 90-minute package begins with a 30-minute facial meant to brighten the complexion. Then, have a pro apply your makeup before whisking off to one more holiday party.

Marc Jacobs has closed its store at 11 East Walton Street. A sign in the darkened windows directs would-be shoppers to marcjacobs.com.

The New Yorker explores Judy Maxwell in Old Town. Read more.

McDonald’s will test a merchandise shop inside its River North outpost. Read more.

Luxury retailers are offering experiential perks to lure shoppers. Read more.

