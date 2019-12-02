Louis Vuitton’s Chicago Sneakers Go on Sale Wednesday

Louis Vuitton (919 N. Michigan Ave., us.louisvuitton.com) only releases market-exclusive items occasionally. But after the success of its West Loop residency back in June (remember that bright orange pop-up shop?) the French brand is back with something special, just for Chicagoans. The Louis Vuitton 408 Global sneakers are set to launch in nine markets on Wednesday.

Each market will get its own version of the high-tops, which were designed by hometown hero Virgil Abloh. The Chicago-inspired sneaker has bright-orange laces with a matching luggage tag. At $1,680 a pair, consider this a gift option for someone on the very nice list.

Top Sales This Week

The Tory Burch (45 E. Oak St., toryburch.com) Holiday Event takes 30 percent off purchases of $250 or more. Items included in the event are the Kira chevron small camera bag (reg. $240 to $358) and the crystal-buckle booties (reg. $428). But hurry: The sale only runs through Tuesday.

Ted Baker (1009–1011 N. Rush St., tedbaker.com) is offering select items for 30 percent off. Find a ruffled long-sleeve dress (reduced from $295 to $206) with a willow print or a short-sleeved jumpsuit with flared pants (reduced from $315 to $220).

Markets

The 19th annual One of a Kind Holiday Show (oneofakindshowchicago.com) returns to The Mart (222 Merchandise Mart Plaza) December 5 to 8. The shopping event offers handmade products from 600 artists and makers, and gift options represent categories such as bath and body, gourmet goods, and accessories. Find ticket info here.

Renegade Craft Fair (renegadecraft.com) takes over Bridgeport Art Center (1200 W. 35th St.). Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More than 250 artists and makers will sell their goods, which range from Palo Santo and Rose Quartz “courage spray” for kids to homemade jewelry made with plants. The event is free.

Kimpton Hotel Allegro Chicago (171 W. Randolph St., allegrochicago.com) hosts a Holiday Market Pop-Up from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The market will showcase goods from local small businesses, including Smitten Boutique and Allegro Coffee. The German International School Choir will also perform.

Health & Beauty

Lena Rose (4645 N. Rockwell St., lenarosebeauty.com) is offering two seasonal specials. The Socialite ($125, reg. $140) includes a facial and a makeup application; the Ethereal Goddess ($410, reg. $450) includes a facial and a body wrap infused with plant-based milks, Manuka honey, gold flakes, and frankincense and myrrh oils.

Retail News of the Week

