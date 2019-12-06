Lost Girls Vintage Hits Water Tower Place

This Week’s Top Story

Lost Girls Vintage (lostgirlschicago.com) began by selling vintage threads out of an RV named Winnie. This past spring, the business got its first brick-and-mortar store, a funky spot wrapped in sunset-hued walls, in West Town. And last month, owners opened a new outpost at Water Tower Place (835 N. Michigan Ave.).

Slated to stay open through January, the Mag Mile store doesn’t skimp on the color and whimsy of its original location. There’s a pink sofa, a rainbow-hued rug, heart-shaped neon lights, and — why not? — a flamingo-hued Christmas tree. While soaking in all the rosy hues, browse through the racks to find vintage clothing and accessories. The size-inclusive shop also stocks plus-size vintage clothing from online retailer Luvsick Plus.

Top Sales This Week

Barneys (barneys.com) is still holding its closing sale. Though the Chicago store has shuttered, the entire store is on sale online, and you can find discounts on this season’s designer goods. Find a metallic velvet slip dress by Helmut Lang (reduced from $2,555 to $2,044) as well as branch-shaped earrings accented with charms (reduced from $535 to $374.50). You can also score deals on clothing for men and kids, beauty products, and home décor.

As part of its Countdown to Christmas promotion, Winifred Grace (5632 N. Clark St., winifredgrace.com) is offering 20 percent off a surprise category each Monday. In previous weeks, the Andersonville boutique has shaved prices on gift cards, jewelry, jeans, and sale items. Follow the store’s Instagram account or swing by on a Monday to find out each week’s deals.

Markets

BIDE Market (bidemarket.com), which started back in September, hosts its second run at 1714 West Division Street on Sunday. Focused on luxury, sustainable goods, the market will sell jewelry, skincare products, candles, perfumes and more. It will also offer meditation, yoga, and snacks. Pick up tickets here.

Randolph Street Market (randolphstreetmarket.com) returns to 1341 West Randolph Street for its Holiday Market on Saturday and Sunday. This run of the shopping event features 125 vendors, a Bloody Mary bar, and activities including a customize-your-own-ugly-sweater station and bath-bomb making for kids. There’s also free gift wrapping. Get tickets here.

Pop-Up

Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., shop.nordstrom.com) has teamed up with buzzy beauty brand Glossier on a pop-up shop that’s devoted to Glossier’s fragrance, Glossier You. Typically sold online, the musky cult fragrance has notes of iris and pink pepper. Made mostly of base notes, it’s said to adapt its wearer’s unique skin chemistry, and smell a little different on everyone.

At the pop-up, which is only available in seven Nordstrom locations, staffers wearing pink jumpsuits will dole out special collateral — including postcards, stickers, and branded bags — with purchases. So, if there’s a Glossier lover on your holiday gift list, this might be your spot. The activation is open in Chicago through February 16.

Retail News of the Week

Stadium Goods, which sells consignment streetwear and sneakers, will open in the Gold Coast next year. Read more.

Project Runway Season 18 features three Chicago-based designers. Read more.

Billed as “Chicago’s first zero waste store,” new business Zefiro sells sustainable home products. Read more.

