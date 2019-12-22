Spice House Reopens in Time for Stocking Stuffing

This Week’s Top Story

Whether you’re looking to spice up your holiday feast, need some stocking stuffers, or simply ran out of turmeric, you might want to head to 1512 North Wells Street. The Spice House (thespicehouse.com), an Old Town mainstay, recently reopened after a fire forced it to temporarily shutter in mid-July.

The renovated space — boasting exposed brick walls and heart pine flooring reclaimed from a Wisconsin tractor factory — was designed by architecture juggernaut Gensler. But the most eye-catching thing in store are the colorful, small-batch spices.

Along the wall, glass jars house everything from burnt orange tandoori blend to mustard-yellow Mexican oregano. Gift sets include the 24-piece Essential Spices Collection ($99.99), including dill weed, sweet California basil, and cracked rosemary. There’s also a cozy Cocoa Collection ($27.99), with flavors like masala and salted caramel. And for the true Chicagoan, there’s the Chicago Heritage Deluxe Collection ($69.99) or the Deep Dish Collection ($29.99).

Chicago Luxury Beds (440 N. Wells St., chicagoluxurybeds.com) hosts its annual floor sale December 26 through January 31. The event offers 30 percent discounts on mattresses, pillows, and linens from brands like Hästens and Vispring.

Kate Spade (900 N. Michigan Ave., katespade.com) is offering an additional 40 percent off sale merchandise in stores and online through December 25. Score deals on a puffer coat with jeweled buttons (reduced from $598 to $419) or classic black leather pumps (reduced from $228 to $160).

Diane Von Furstenberg (dvf.com) will take an extra 30 percent off its sale styles online if you enter the code EXTRAEXTRA at checkout. Current sale styles include a cheetah-print wrap dress (reduced from $468 to $327.60) and suede over-the-knee boots with a red heel (reduced from $698 to $488.60).

Stratford Square Mall is undergoing a major renovation. Read more.

A holiday pop-up at Block 37 offers space for napping and meditation. Read more.

The New York Daily News explores Fashion Outlets of Chicago’s high-tech Santa HQ. Read more.

