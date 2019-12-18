Shop Amid the Palms at Bellina Caetano

This Week’s Top Story

Finish your holiday shopping amid the palm trees — no plane ticket required. A hidden gem on Level 5 of the 900 Shops (900 N. Michigan Ave.), Bellina Caetano (bellinacaetano.com) is a jewelry shop designed to channel Brazil in the 1950s.

The store opened in 2018 as a 30-day pop-up, which was all that owner and designer Bella Caetano could commit to financially. (Before that, she’d saved up money by selling her jewelry door to door.) The pop-up was so successful that Caetano ended up signing a two-year lease in 2019. And in June, she made the space her own by decking it with palm-print wallpaper, a golden bamboo table, and an emerald-hued velvet couch. There are also sky-blue accents and a bar slinging Brazilian liquors.

Much of the statement jewelry rings in at less than $100, and it’s marked with colorful stones such as pink rhodochrosite or blue agate. For the holiday season, Caetano designed a collection filled with smoky quartz, black obsidian, and tiger’s eye. The shop also stocks fair-trade bags and clutches and Brazilian-sourced honey.

Top Sales This Week

Neapolitan Collection (560 Chestnut St., Winnetka, neapolitanonline.com) is holding its 16th anniversary sale through mid-January. The event takes 30 percent off already reduced fall merchandise from labels like Prada, Fendi, and Zimmermann.

Coach (625 N. Michigan Ave., coach.com) is holding its Winter Sale. The event takes up to 50 percent off select goods. Score deals on leather combat booties (reduced from $250 to $175), a convertible backpack with a tea rose design (reduced from $325 to $195), or a shearling-lined aviator jacket (reduced from $1,900 to $950).

There are deals to be had on coats at Burberry (633 N. Michigan Ave., us.burberry.com). Discounted items include a vintage check car coat (reduced from $2,390 to $1,450) and a pea coat in Italian-woven wool blend (reduced from $1,390 to $840). Ponchos and capes, dresses, sweatshirts, and more are also on sale.

Freeze + Float (371 W. Ontario St., freezefloatspa.com), a River North Spa that offers cryotherapy, an infrared sauna, and float sessions, has a new introductory offer. The $99 package allows clients to try all three services. Read more about the spa here.

Event

Local company Field Notes (fieldnotesbrand.com), which sells limited edition memo books, will host a Do Not Panic Shopping Night on Wednesday at its headquarters (401 N. Racine Ave.) Scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m., the evening will offer rare and out-of-stock goods, as well as complimentary beer and snacks.

Retail News of the Week

The Chicago Tribune rounds up last-minute gift ideas. Read more.

Chicago designer and Project Runway contestant Veronica Sheaffer has launched a spring ready-to-wear line. Read more.

Splash rounds up born-in-Chicago beauty products to stock up on this winter. Read more.

