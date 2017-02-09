This New-to-Chicago French Facial Promises an Instant Facelift

This Week’s Top Story

Put down the highlighter—this is the real secret to getting that glowfor your Valentine’s Day date. The Peninsula Spa (108 E. Superior St., chicago.peninsula.com) now stocks products from the cult-favorite French skincare brand Biologique Recherche (beauty editors everywhere swear by its P50 balancing exfoliator).

With the new products comes a menu of seven new facials, which incorporate the French brand’s clinical approach to skincare. You won’t find any steam or extractions here. Rather, estheticians use cool water and chilled masks to de-puff the face and brighten the skin. They also place an emphasis on lymphatic drainage, which uses manual lifting techniques to get rid of excess fluids. We stopped in to test the Healthy Glow Facial ($200 to $215), and were impressed by how it made the face feel tighter, brighter, and more sculpted. Other treatments include the Second Skin Facial ($300 to $315), which uses electro-spun hyaluronic acid to treat wrinkles in 60 minutes, and the Gentleman’s Facial ($200 to $215).

Bonus: if you stop by the spa with your Valentine, the fireplace-lit lounge is a cozy and romantic place to relax after a treatment.

Top Sales This Week

The Frye Company (1007 N. Rush St., thefryecompany.com) is hosting its Cold Weather Event, which takes 30 to 50 percent off winter essentials. Score Italian leather boots swathed in rabbit fur (reduced from $598 to $399) or knee-high boots lined with fur (reduced from $598 to $299).

Looking to add some British flair to your wardrobe? Ted Baker (1009 N. Rush St., tedbaker.com) is offering discounts on select, whimsical styles.

Alice + Olivia (919 N. Michigan Ave., aliceandolivia.com) is also offering discounts on its upbeat, feminine styles.

Markets

Dose Market (dosemarket.com) brings its annual Love Dose to Morgan Manufacturing (401 N. Morgan St.) on Sunday. The holiday event will feature some 100 vendors, including dome BEAUTY and jewelry brand Cities in Dust. For brides and grooms, the Dose Trousseau—held next door at The Brass Monkey—lets newly engaged shoppers meet planners, dress vendors, makeup artists, and more.

Pop-Ups

The Tie Bar (thetiebar.com) hosts a Valentine’s Day pop-up at The Gray Hotel (122 W. Monroe St.) this evening from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (You may want to get there on the early side: there’s a hosted wine hour from 5 to 6 p.m.) The shop will showcase items from the Tie Bar’s collaboration with Dwyane Wade, so expect ties in jewel-hued silk, pocket squares, and more.

On February 7, Coach rolled out its Gary Baseman x Coach pop-up shop in five Bloomingdale’s (bloomingdales.com) stores across the country, including the location at 900 North Michigan Avenue. The store showcases pieces from the Coach 1941 Men’s Collection, which were produced in collaboration with contemporary artist Gary Baseman. Look for a tailored jacket printed with wild lilies, a T-shirt with a graphic face that appears to be melting, and a white lambskin jacket printed with the artist’s edgy graphics.

Health and Beauty

The new, Chicago-based grooming brand Oars + Alps (oarsandalps.com) is disrupting the men’s skincare industry. (“Disruptive” is used a lot these days, but hear us out.) First, it offers unique products like a “solid face wash” for men ($14) and a two-in-one face-and-eye cream ($18). There’s also an auto-refill option for customers: The company sends out 30 days worth of grooming supplies, then sends out another set right before the last shipment runs out.

Retail News of the Week

